Built into the hillside and walled with tall black basalt slabs that mimic the basalt columns of the Causeway, the Giant's Causeway Visitor Experience houses an exhibition explaining the geology of the region, and has a tourist information desk, restaurant and shop. Admission includes an audio guide to listen to as you explore the rocks. Guided tours leave every hour.

The Visitor Experience admission fee is reduced by £1.50 if you arrive by bus, bike or on foot.