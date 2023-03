Just 1.5km south of Coleraine town centre, on the east bank of the river, Mountsandel Fort is a massive and mysterious earthwork that may have been an early Christian stronghold or a later Anglo-Norman fortification. From the Mountsandel Forest parking area on Mountsandel Rd, a 2.5km circular walk leads high above the River Bann to the fort, where you descend steeply down to the riverbank and return upstream past the Victorian lock and weir at Cutts.