Burren, Cliffs of Moher, Ring of Kerry 5-Day Tour from Dublin

Day 1: Dublin – Galway (B)Leave Dublin behind and travel west by luxury coach, stopping at Locke's Distillery in Kilbeggan. Sample award-winning Kilbeggan whiskey, and then continue to Clonmacnoise Monastery on the banks of the Shannon River to explore this important early Christian site. Visit a typically friendly local pub (full of both character and characters!) before arriving in Galway for your first night.Overnight: 3-star hotel or B&B in central Galway Day 2: Galway – Killarney (B)Set out with your guide to explore beautiful County Clare on Ireland’s west coast. Visit the Burren – the aptly named barren rolling hills covered with limestone rocks – and then spend your afternoon at the Cliffs of Moher. Standing more than 700 feet (213 meters) high, the cliffs cover more than 5 miles (8 km) of coastline, forming a breathtaking backdrop against the Atlantic Ocean waves. After enjoying time at leisure, cross Shannon Estuary with your guide, and arrive in Killarney – your base for the remaining three nights. Spend the evening at leisure.Overnight: 3-star hotel or B&B in central KillarneyDay 3: Killarney – Dingle Peninsula (B)Set off early to discover Dingle Peninsula, an area famous for its scenery and Gaelic Culture. Traveling by luxury minivan, you’ll stop to check out ancient forts and early religious sites before soaking up panoramic views from Slea Head and Inch Beach. Spend time in the tiny town of Dingle itself – famous for its local music scene and buzzing Irish pubs. Your guide will show you the best spots, and you’ll have time to explore independently before returning to Killarney to enjoy the night.Overnight: 3-star hotel or B&B in central KillarneyDay 4: Killarney – Ring of Kerry (B)Travel along the famous Ring of Kerry – one of the world's classic touring routes – which stretches along Ireland’s southwestern coast. The entire ring covers nearly 109 miles (176 km) of sublime coastal roads, and deserves a full day to really appreciate it. Traveling around Ivernagh Peninsular, enjoy stops with your guide to learn about the history of the area. Explore ancient ring forts, small fishing villages and sandy beaches. Walk through Killarney National Park to visit Torc Waterfall – thought of locally as a natural wonder! Then return to Killarney in the evening.Overnight: 3-star hotel or B&B in central KillarneyDay 5: Killarney – DublinHop back on your minibus and travel through the breathtaking West Cork Mountains to reach Blarney Castle. While exploring with your guide, be sure to kiss the infamous Blarney Stone for a lifetime of smooth talking! En route to Dublin, see the Rock of Cashel, a Celtic cathedral in County Tipperary, and then enjoy a break in Kilkenny City before reaching Dublin in the evening.