Kilkenny City, Wicklow Park, and Glendalough Tour from Dublin
After setting off from central Dublin, your first stop on the Kilkenny City and Glendalough Day Trip will be the 12th century Kilkenny Castle - a beautiful Anglo-Norman castle that stands on the banks of the River Nore. You’ll have time to explore Kilkenny Castle’s beautiful gardens, before ambling into the city for lunch (available for an additional cost) and a stroll around its picturesque, cobbled streets. Kilkenny City has a rich heritage of cathedrals, Tudor houses and monasteries, and you'll gain a sense of its medieval history as you walk around. Before leaving the city, you'll see the St Francis Abbey Brewery, founded in the 12th century, where many Irish ales are still brewed today.In the afternoon, your tour will continue over the Wicklow Gap, an unspoiled mountain pass that winds through the magnificent Wicklow Mountains National Park. The route is a photographer’s dream, so be sure to have your camera ready to capture sights of this wild mountain range that dominates the County Wicklow countryside.Emerging from the west side of the Wicklow Gap, your day trip will reach the glacial valley of Glendalough - famous for its two beautiful lakes and monastic site, comprising the ruins of a medieval monastery and round tower. Reputedly founded by St Kevin, a hermit monk, the round tower was thought to have been created as a place of refuge for Irish monks in medieval times. You’ll have approximately 1.5 hours to explore this fascinating site at your leisure, before returning to Dublin.
Burren, Cliffs of Moher, Ring of Kerry 5-Day Tour from Dublin
Day 1: Dublin – Galway (B)Leave Dublin behind and travel west by luxury coach, stopping at Locke's Distillery in Kilbeggan. Sample award-winning Kilbeggan whiskey, and then continue to Clonmacnoise Monastery on the banks of the Shannon River to explore this important early Christian site. Visit a typically friendly local pub (full of both character and characters!) before arriving in Galway for your first night.Overnight: 3-star hotel or B&B in central Galway Day 2: Galway – Killarney (B)Set out with your guide to explore beautiful County Clare on Ireland’s west coast. Visit the Burren – the aptly named barren rolling hills covered with limestone rocks – and then spend your afternoon at the Cliffs of Moher. Standing more than 700 feet (213 meters) high, the cliffs cover more than 5 miles (8 km) of coastline, forming a breathtaking backdrop against the Atlantic Ocean waves. After enjoying time at leisure, cross Shannon Estuary with your guide, and arrive in Killarney – your base for the remaining three nights. Spend the evening at leisure.Overnight: 3-star hotel or B&B in central KillarneyDay 3: Killarney – Dingle Peninsula (B)Set off early to discover Dingle Peninsula, an area famous for its scenery and Gaelic Culture. Traveling by luxury minivan, you’ll stop to check out ancient forts and early religious sites before soaking up panoramic views from Slea Head and Inch Beach. Spend time in the tiny town of Dingle itself – famous for its local music scene and buzzing Irish pubs. Your guide will show you the best spots, and you’ll have time to explore independently before returning to Killarney to enjoy the night.Overnight: 3-star hotel or B&B in central KillarneyDay 4: Killarney – Ring of Kerry (B)Travel along the famous Ring of Kerry – one of the world's classic touring routes – which stretches along Ireland’s southwestern coast. The entire ring covers nearly 109 miles (176 km) of sublime coastal roads, and deserves a full day to really appreciate it. Traveling around Ivernagh Peninsular, enjoy stops with your guide to learn about the history of the area. Explore ancient ring forts, small fishing villages and sandy beaches. Walk through Killarney National Park to visit Torc Waterfall – thought of locally as a natural wonder! Then return to Killarney in the evening.Overnight: 3-star hotel or B&B in central KillarneyDay 5: Killarney – DublinHop back on your minibus and travel through the breathtaking West Cork Mountains to reach Blarney Castle. While exploring with your guide, be sure to kiss the infamous Blarney Stone for a lifetime of smooth talking! En route to Dublin, see the Rock of Cashel, a Celtic cathedral in County Tipperary, and then enjoy a break in Kilkenny City before reaching Dublin in the evening.
Kilkenny Smithwick's Experience Admission and Ale Tasting
Make your own way to Smithwick’s Experience Kilkenny, roughly 1.5 hours from Dublin by car, at a time suited to you. Located in an old Victorian brewing building in Kilkenny City, the Smithwick’s Experience offers a fully interactive, multi-sensory journey through Smithwick’s history. On arrival, join one of the guided tours — which run regularly throughout the day and last approximately an hour — and trace the evolution of Ireland’s oldest beer brand, from its medieval origins right up to present day. Holograms, Franciscan monks and living portraits of John Smithwick and his family guide you through the tour. Discover how the Smithwick’s story dates back to the 1200s, when monks settled at St Francis Abbey, which functioned as a brewery for more than 300 years. Then, hear about the arrival of the Smithwick family in the 18th century. You’ll also learn more about the brewing process itself and have the chance to experience the texture, tastes and smells of the materials that go into creating the perfect pint of Smithwick’s ale. Finish your tour with a carefully poured pint (or a soft drink) at the bar before heading to the gift shop, where you’ll have the opportunity to purchase souvenirs.
Kilkenny Ghost Walking Tour
The ghost tour is 1-hour long starting upstairs in Lanigans Bar and Restaurant at 8pm. Each tour will be guide by one of the characters (The Witch, Dr Death, Highwayman, Priest Hunter, the Monk or the Banshee).The tour takes you through the haunted streets of the oldest medieval city in Ireland. Starting with the curse of Sir Richard Shee along St. Marys Lane to St. Marys Church and graveyard. You will experience the first ever witch trial of the notorious Dame Alice Ketyler along with her accomplices, Petronilla and Basilia and her imp, or evil spirit, called Robin Artisson, to whom, in order to make the infernal thing obedient to all their commands, they sacrificed nine red cocks in the middle of the highway, and offered up the eyes of nine peacocks.If that’s not enough to spook even the bravest souls the tour takes us from the ghostly Kilkenny prison via Rothe house to the mysteries Black Abbey with its open stone tombs and up Black mill street St Marys Cathedral.As you make your way up chapel lane your will experience the ghostly presence of the highwayman, James Freney, the Irish Robin hood, the monk and the Dr. Death. Arriving at Kilkenny Castle visitors like those before them may encounter the white lady or even hear the screams of the Banshee herself.Arriving at the famous Johns Bridge visitors’ may see some of the ghostly shapes of the 16 people who fell into the river Nore when the bridge collapsed in 1763.
The Kilkenny Way: Ultimate Hurling Experience
International visitors have little or no knowledge of the national game and this activity is a great way of teaching all about Irish culture and heritage. You will learn all about the 3,000 year-old ancient Celtic games. You will gain entry into the Legends Hurling Museum where you will receive an in debt historical analysis of the history of the GAA and all its great players.Next, you will visit Nowlan Park, home of the famous Kilkenny Cats, for a tour of the stadium, and hit the pitch to experience the skills of the clash of the ash and see if you have what it takes to become a "Kilkenny Cat".
Self Guided Tour
Located on the 13th century site of St Mary’s cruciform church and graveyard (considered to be the finest example of a medieval church in Ireland), The Medieval Mile Museum represents an immense treasure trove of artefacts encompassing the work and lives of Ireland and its people across more than 800 years of history. Visitors to the museum will marvel not only at some of Ireland’s finest examples of medieval sculpture, but also the country’s largest collection of Renaissance tombs. Following a five-year excavation and renovation, highlights of the visit include the incredibly ornate Rothe Chapel with exposed tombs belonging to the medieval merchant Rothe family; St Marys external graveyard (where only the wealthiest could be buried) and its abundance of medieval masterpieces; the stories of the multiple pauper graves discovered outside the church walls and the High Cross casts- reaching over 4 metres high that were originally commissioned by the High Kings of Ossory