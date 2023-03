Until its closure, Smithwick's was Ireland’s oldest working brewery. John Smithwick founded the business in 1710 on the site of Kilkenny's 13th-century St Francis Abbey (the abbey ruins remain within the complex). Smithwick’s is now owned by drinks giant Diageo (Guinness, Harp et al), which moved production to Dublin in 2014.

The old brewery complex now runs one-hour tours, during which you can learn about the brewing process and the history of the brewery, and partake in some tasting.