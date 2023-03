Kilkenny's Tholsel (City Hall) was built in 1761 on the spot where Dame Alice Kyteler’s maid Petronella was burned at the stake in 1324 for witchcraft (even if it was actually Dame Alice who was most likely the 'guilty' party). Architectural features include a five-arch cloister and an octagonal tower with a clock and copper weathervane. The interior is closed to the public.