Kilkenny City

Shop

Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.

Shop Book
x-default

©George Munday/Getty Images

Overview

Kilkenny is the Ireland of many visitors' imaginations. Built from dark-grey limestone flecked with fossil seashells, Kilkenny (from the Irish 'Cill Chainnigh', meaning the Church of St Canice) is also known as 'the marble city'. Its picturesque 'Medieval Mile' of narrow lanes and historic buildings strung between castle and cathedral along the bank of the River Nore is one of the southeast's biggest tourist draws. It's worth braving the crowds to soak up the atmosphere of one of Ireland's creative crucibles – Kilkenny is a centre for arts and crafts, and home to a host of fine restaurants, cafes, pubs and shops.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • St canices cathedral round tower and churchyard

    St Canice's Cathedral

    Kilkenny City

    Ireland's second-largest medieval cathedral (after St Patrick's in Dublin) has a long and fascinating history. The first monastery was built here in the…

  • Moon over Kilkenny Castle

    Kilkenny Castle

    Kilkenny City

    Rising above the River Nore, Kilkenny Castle is one of Ireland's most visited heritage sites. Stronghold of the powerful Butler family, it has a history…

  • Medieval Mile Museum

    Medieval Mile Museum

    Kilkenny City

    Dating from the early 13th century, St Mary's Church has been converted into a fascinating modern museum that charts the history of Kilkenny in medieval…

  • Rothe House & Garden

    Rothe House & Garden

    Kilkenny City

    Dating from 1594, this is Ireland's finest example of a Tudor merchant's house, complete with a restored medieval garden. Built around a series of…

  • National Design & Craft Gallery

    National Design & Craft Gallery

    Kilkenny City

    Contemporary Irish crafts are showcased at the imaginative National Design & Craft Gallery, set in former stables across the road from Kilkenny Castle,…

  • Smithwick's Experience

    Smithwick's Experience

    Kilkenny City

    Until its closure, Smithwick's was Ireland’s oldest working brewery. John Smithwick founded the business in 1710 on the site of Kilkenny's 13th-century St…

  • Black Abbey

    Black Abbey

    Kilkenny City

    Founded in 1225 by William Marshal, this Dominican abbey takes its name from the monks' black habits. Much of what survives dates from the 18th and 19th…

  • Butler Gallery

    Butler Gallery

    Kilkenny City

    The Butler Gallery is one of the country’s most important art galleries outside Dublin. Small exhibitions featuring the work of contemporary artists are…

View more attractions

Plan with a local

Articles

Latest stories from Kilkenny City

Kilkenny, Ireland: River Nore, bridge and Kilkenny Castle in the background.

Art

The perfect Kilkenny mini-break – two days in Ireland’s Medieval City

Dec 18, 2018 • 6 min read

Read more articles

Build a memorable collection

Get to the heart of Kilkenny City with one of our in-depth, award-winning guidebooks, covering maps, itineraries, and expert guidance.