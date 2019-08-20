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September is a superb time to hit the road. The great shoulder season of travel offers prime conditions at an array of big-name destinations for food and drink, culture, relaxation or simply an incredible journey. So laze on uncrowded Mediterranean beaches, venture through South American rainforests or explore incredible experiences in Central Asia because this list of the 10 best places to go in September 2026 has sun, wildlife, culture and everything in between around the world.

1. Isle Royale, Michigan, USA

Best for getting well and truly away from everyone

Isle Royale National Park. Per Breiehagen/Getty Images

Isle Royale in Michigan is the least-visited national park in the USA's lower 48. It’s closed completely for almost half the year, and when it opens, it is accessible only via floatplane or passenger ferry. For visitors keen on a wilderness immersion by boat, by kayak or on foot, it’s well worth the effort.

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The park is largely a wetland, made up of one large forest-swathed island and some 450 smaller ones jutting into Lake Superior. A UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, it’s the realm of otters, moose, wolves, herons, hawks and loons. September is less busy and less buggy than peak summer (July and August) but still warm enough to paddle, hike and wild camp. There are 272km (169 miles) of trails, and kayakers can paddle the eastern shore’s bays and inland lakes – Malone Bay to McCargoe Cove makes a good multiday adventure.

2. Southwest Türkiye

Best for a final summer fling

Tersane, Türkiye. Efired/Shutterstock

As the northern hemisphere's summer segues into fall, what could be more alluring than a last shot of sunshine on the tantalizingly named Turquoise Coast? Türkiye’s Mediterranean shore is much quieter in September once schools are back in session, but the water is still balmy, the air still warm and the historic sites – of which there are many to lure you off your lounger – are still open.

Where you head depends on your taste. Lagoonside Ölüdeniz is the top choice for paragliding. At Patara, combine swaths of golden sand with a hint of Christmas: this was the birthplace of St Nicholas (aka Santa). Or head for sleepy Çıralı, a protected area where sea turtles nest – from mid-September, you might see hatchlings emerge. To really get away from it all, opt for the stretch of coast east of Alanya. It was once the refuge of pirates, but few foreign tourists make it here. The seaside resort of Kızkalesi has an authentically Turkish feel, plus fine beaches, caves to explore and an imposing 12th-century castle floating out at sea.

3. Namibia

Best for wildlife

Etosha National Park, Namibia. Tomasz Wozniak/Shutterstock

Desert-dominated Namibia is a pretty arid place at the best of times. And September is the best of times – at least if you’ve come looking for the country’s big game. Temperatures are on the up this month (those early safari wake-up calls are less chilly), but there likely hasn’t been a drop of rain for months, meaning thin vegetation and wildlife congregating at an ever-decreasing number of water sources. Spotting everything from elephants to the long-nosed elephant shrew, from cheetahs to rare black rhinos, becomes easy in these conditions, especially in areas such as Etosha National Park. You don’t even need a guide: Etosha’s excellent road network makes a self-drive safari simple; just park next to a water hole and wait for the wildlife to arrive.

4. Guyana

Best for roaring waterfalls and rainforest wildlife

Kaieteur Falls, Guyana. Lee Gough/Shutterstock

Guyana is an extraordinary land, where turtles nest on shell beaches, jaguars stalk the rainforest, giant otters frolic and huge harpy eagles soar over thundering waterfalls. Its climate is also extraordinary, with multiple rainy seasons hitting the coast and interior at different times. September is a junction month, when most of the country is dry after heavy rains, making road travel easier and life more comfortable in general while the jungles are at their lushest.

The big-ticket attraction is Kaieteur Falls, which plummets 226m (741ft) in a single drop into the depths of the rainforest. Add to that the canopy walkway and wildlife of Iwokrama, ecolodges offering encounters with the Makushi Indigenous peoples, the otters of the Rupununi and the cowboys of vast Dadanawa Ranch and you have an epic adventure in the making.

5. Dublin, Ireland

Best for a taste of the city on the Liffey in the mellowest season

The Grand Central Bar on O'Connell Street in Dublin, Ireland. Kris Dublin/Shutterstock

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Dublin in September, often the sunniest month, sees a diminishing number of tourists after the crowds of July and August have dispersed. This city is many things to many people. Yes, you’ll find lively pubs (and they deserve detailed examination), historic sights, humor and national pride, but Dublin is also a cultural powerhouse, boasting magnificent galleries and museums, notably Dublin Castle’s Chester Beatty Library, one of Europe’s finest. During September, Ireland's capital welcomes hundreds of arts performances during the 2-week Dublin Fringe Festival.

6. Altai Mountains, Mongolia

Best for learning about the skills and lifestyles of traditional eagle hunters

Selenge, Mongolia. GML/Getty Images

In the breathless Altai Mountains at the very center of the Asian landmass, four borders converge – this is where Russia, China, Kazakhstan and Mongolia lean in toward one another. And among those peaks in western Mongolia, Kazakh nomads maintain the ancient tradition of hunting with golden eagles – a legacy celebrated during festivals in Altai, Ülgii and Sagsai in September and October, when eagle hunters don customary garb and display their prowess with the majestic raptors. During the festivals, dozens of hunters clad in animal skins, wearing huge fur-lined hats and colorfully embroidered clothes, demonstrate their skills between bouts of wrestling, archery contests, camel races and boisterous horseback goatskin tug-of-war.

This pleasantly cool, dry season is also ideal for exploring the mountains of Altai Tavan Bogd National Park, hiking between waterfalls, ancient petroglyphs and glistening lakes; either trek with Bactrian camels or ride Mongolian horses, bedding down in gers (yurts) as local people have for millennia.

7. Nova Scotia, Canada

Best for filling up in fall

A roadside farm stand in Nova Scotia. Jack Pearce for Lonely Planet

The start of the season of mellow fruitfulness is ideal for a foodie tour around Nova Scotia, the most delicious of Canada's Maritime provinces. First, seek out succulent seafood: try scallops from the Bay of Fundy (where summering whales may still be spotted), or eat a lobster roll by the beach (head to Barrington, the Lobster Capital of Canada).

Then as the harvest gets underway, sample local wines at boutique vineyards, from the Annapolis Valley’s Domaine de Grand Pré, the forerunner of Nova Scotian wine (open daily June to September), to Benjamin Bridge, which produces acclaimed fizz in the Gaspereau Valley. And don’t forget the fruit: this month brings loads of blueberries and apples, which find their way into delicious pies provincewide.

8. Red Sea, Jordan

Best for diving into delectable waters

A dive site along Jordan's Aqaba coast. davidevison/Getty Images

As the stifling heat of the summer begins to drop, things really heat up along Jordan's Red Sea coast. September and October are among the best months to dive here, with the air temperature hot but bearable and the oh-so-clear water around a balmy 26°C (79°F) and jam-packed with activity: look out for eagle rays, moray eels, seahorses, turtles, lionfish and an array of other colorful fishes – over 510 species have been recorded.

There are 30-plus dive sites near Aqaba, most close to shore and many good for snorkeling too. These range from shallow coral gardens to gaping canyons and shipwrecks, including that of the Cedar Pride, which sits at a depth of 7–25m (23–82ft). Diving courses are available in Aqaba and at resorts along the coast.

9. New Zealand

Best for ravishing views from the rails

The TranzAlpine route through Arthur's Pass, New Zealand. Piu_Piu/Shutterstock

With snow still sprinkled on the mountaintops but lambs cavorting in the fields, spring-green September can be a month of natural splendor in Aotearoa (New Zealand’s Māori language name), with few other tourists around. If you’re worried the weather might still be a little cool and unpredictable, explore by Rail New Zealand’s scenic lines so you’re insulated from the chill and free to gaze out the window as the countryside glides by.

Start aboard the Northern Explorer, which connects Auckland and Wellington via fertile farmland, Tongariro’s volcanoes and the Raurimu Spiral – an impressive feat of rail engineering. Take the ferry to the South Island, then pick up the Coastal Pacific to trace the shoreline from Picton to elegant Christchurch. Join the TranzAlpine to cross the Canterbury Plains and Southern Alps (via lofty Arthur's Pass) and finish at Greymouth on the west coast.

10. Catalonia, Spain

Best for warm weather and natural adventures

Lake Sant Maurici in Espot Aigüestortes i Estany de Sant Maurici National Park in Catalonia, Spain. Paco Calvino/Getty Images

While Barcelona is often used as a byword for overtourism, the surrounding area is a beacon of travel done well. Catalonia was the first region to obtain UNESCO's Biosphere Sustainable tourism certification, in recognition of the symbiotic relationship between humans and nature. That nature is certainly a lot of fun – nestled between the Mediterranean and the Pyrenees, Catalonia is a varied outdoor playground, perfect for exploring in not-too-hot September weather, with average highs of 25°C (77°F).

Water babies will love kayaking between the 500m-high (1640ft) walls of the Mont-rebei Gorge, paddling across the bird-flocked Ebro Delta (looking for autumn migrant birds) and rafting the wild Noguera Pallaresa river. Landlubbers can hike amid the 200-odd lakes of Aigüestortes i Estany de Sant Maurici National Park, cycle the volcanic landscapes of La Garrotxa or climb the sheer rock faces of the Val d’Arran.

11. Lisbon, Portugal

Best for architecture

Lisbon, Portugal. Alexander Spatari/Getty Images

There is no European city is quite like Lisbon. The Portuguese capital’s crumbling pastel paintwork, abundant azulejos (painted glazed tiles), hill-schlepping vintage funiculars and easy-going, old-world charm lure travelers back time and time again.

Summer lingers in September, offering warm days and pleasant evenings. The crowds also start to head home as school starts, leaving a nice blend of summer weather and regular local life.

12. London, England

Best for cozy pubs and history

London Bridge. Sean Aidan Calderbank/Shutterstock

Fast-paced, fabulous and fun, London is packed with world-class things to see and experience. You probably already have a checklist of London sights to visit, but don't forget to pause and soak up the atmosphere of a city that has been at the forefront of world culture for at least two millennia.

London in the fall can be anything from dreary wet-and-windy days to crisp, bright sunshine glowing off the spectacular autumn scenery across the city's many parks and commons. The city tends to be a little quieter in September as local kids start a new school year. Architecture and interior design lovers might want to head to the Open House Festival, where properties that are normally shut to the public allow visitors and offer tours.