Three Sisters Sea Kayaking Day Tour

Meeting times for this tour depend on the tide and range from 7 am to 2 pm. Checking in at our office in Advocate Harbour, you will get outfitted with a life jacket, a sprayskirt, dry bags and get directions to the launch spot. It is a 30 min drive into Cape Chignecto Park, and you will meet your guide on the beach in Spicer's Cove where everything will be ready to launch. After an introduction and safety talk by your guide, the double kayaks will be floated, and your guide will make sure that you are comfortable with the steering. Paddling next to the high cliffs of Cape Chignecto, your guide will explain more about the geology, the tides, the ecology and history of this magnificent park, that is truly a kayaker's playground. There are plenty of photo opportunities along the way. Key holes, archways, and sea stacks inspire the fantasy, and to no surprise the local legends connected to these places abound. Paddle into the bowl of the natural amphitheatre, where Black Guillemots nest in early summer, and marvel at the majestic Three Sisters, that can only be seen in their full glory from the water. After about 1.5 hrs of relaxed paddling, it's time for a stop for a picnic of homegrown salad, beer bread, fruit and muffins on a pristine beach. The adjoining tidal river mouth that was bustling with shipbuilding activities during the Age of Sail, and you could go for a walk and explore or just relax and enjoy the peace. While you sit on top of the beach, the tide changes immensely. The return paddle will have your jaws drop as you experience how quickly the water level changes - after all, you're looking at the biggest tides in the world. It is a joy as you look at the inter-tidal zone that is now exposed. After landing back in Spicer's Cove, you leave your gear with your guide and continue traveling or enjoy the beach some more at your own discretion.