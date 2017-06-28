Welcome to Nova Scotia
Nova Scotia is the real deal. Its wild and wonderfully varied landscape is home to a diverse population of resourceful, hospitable folk, who love to sing and dance but who'd happily break you at dodgeball in a second.
Short-lived summers are a sheer delight, as the locals emerge from the cold to celebrate life: accommodations fill fast and prices hike. As difficult as the late spring and peak fall conditions are becoming to predict, these times afford spectacular scenery and a milder climate, while long, white winters are harsh but beautiful affairs.
Top experiences in Nova Scotia
Recent articles
Nova Scotia activities
Peggy's Cove Day Trip from Halifax
Board a comfortable coach at the Maritime Museum of the Atlantic in the afternoon and relax on your scenic journey southwest to Peggy’s Cove, a small rural community on the eastern shore of St Margaret’s Bay located less than an hour away from Halifax. Along the way, your friendly, knowledgeable guide will offer an interesting and informative overview of this area. When you arrive, you’ll understand why this postcard-worthy fishing village is an artist’s paradise. This independent tour gives you the flexibility to create your own schedule and explore at your own pace, so the afternoon is yours to spend as you please. Soak up the quaint charm of the fishing village, settled by Germans in 1811, as you walk along the seawall and enjoy views of the rugged Atlantic coast. In the village, browse shops, wander down tucked-away side streets, and grab a bite to eat at one of the many fine restaurants or cafes (own expense).If you’re feeling adventurous, there are several activities to choose from: hiking, kayaking, fishing, golfing, whale watching (seasonal), bird watching and more (activities at own expense). Don’t miss the Peggy’s Cove Lighthouse, one of the most recognizable lighthouses in the world! Walk along Lighthouse Trail and capture photos of the classic red and white lighthouse, situated on an extensive granite outcrop. This lighthouse is still operated by the Canadian Coast Guard.After your Peggy’s Cove day trip, relax on the drive back to Halifax.
Halifax Harbour Hopper Tour
Your 1-hour tour begins at the Halifax Ferry Terminal, where you’ll board the Harbour Hopper, a refitted amphibious Vietnam War vehicle that formerly transported supplies from ships to shore. From your seat on the covered open deck, enjoy excellent vantage points of the city’s top attractions on and off dry land as you listen to your guide’s banter and engaging commentary. During the tour, pick up tips on where to eat, shop and find the best entertainment in town.First, stay on land and weave through Halifax’s historic district downtown. Pass St Paul’s Church, the city’s oldest building dating back to 1749, and the first Anglican cathedral built outside of England. Capture views of Citadel Hill, where Fort George sits on top as a landmark and tribute to Halifax’s key naval role during the British Empire. Drive by Halifax Public Gardens, a stunning example of a Victorian-era garden. Admire linden and elm trees and catch glimpses of wrought-iron gates, a bandstand, fountains and statues, as well as exotic and semitropical flowers. Then hold on as you plunge into the waters of Halifax Harbour for views of the waterfront and navy ships and submarines. Learn about the 1917 Halifax Explosion, the city’s naval fleet, and Halifax’s role during times of war and peace. Return to the departure point, ready to hit the town for further exploration on your own.
Peggy's Cove and Halifax Tour with Lobster Roll Lunch
This tour offers a wide variety of stops that will delight and amaze you and takes you to places off the beaten path! Enjoy great conversation along the way to the first stop, the SS Atlantic Heritage Park, a place that is skipped over by other tour companies. Many do not realize that the sinking of this vessel in April 1873 was the worst single-vessel marine disaster to occur prior to the Titanic. You will have time to visit the interpretation centre to learn about the sinking and see artifacts from the ship and then walk out to the memorial and enjoy the peacefulness and picturesque scenery of the bay. Then it's onto Peggy's Cove, passing scenic fishing villages and gorgeous shorelines along the way. Once at Peggy's Cove, you'll be able to have time to browse the various gift shops and capture the waves as they crash on the rocks in front of the world's most photographed lighthouse. Just a short drive away from Peggy's Cove, is the Swiss Air Memorial, a beautifully designed memorial for the 229 victims of the Swiss Air Flight 111 in 1998. Big tour companies can't stop here because of the small parking lot so you'll be able to enjoy this stop free from the crowds.Included in the tour is a tasty lunch at The Finer Diner, overlooking beautiful Hackett’s Cove.Savour one of their delicious Lobster Rolls (other sandwiches are available if you're not a lobster lover) before heading back to Halifax. Once back in the city, you'll visit the Titanic Gravesite to learn about the disaster and the stories behind those lost in the sinking. Then you'll see another great sight that the larger tour buses cannot access - the Hydrostone neighbourhood! This area was built after the Halifax Explosion of 1917 and you'll learn just how disastrous this was to the city. It's another part of history that is overlooked by many!The tour concludes with drop off at your accommodations.
Small-Group Annapolis Valley Wine and Food Tour from Halifax
You’ll be picked up from your downtown Halifax hotel in the morning and taken on a 1-hour drive by comfortable vehicle to Annapolis Valley, located in the western part of the Nova Scotia peninsula.Your guide will take you to three award-winning wineries for tours and wine tastings. Start at Planters Ridge Winery, a rustic winery in Port Williams that's housed in a 150-year-old restored barn. Soak up the beautiful countryside setting and tour the production rooms to learn about the winemaking process, from harvesting grapes to bottling wine.Around midday, head to Restaurant Le Caveau, named one of the world’s top 20 winery restaurants, for a two-course gourmet lunch. You can then take time to shop at the winery’s boutiques with your wine tote bag, a complimentary take-home gift. Head next to L’Acadie Vineyards, one of Nova Scotia’s only certified organic wineries. Taste their signature sparkling wines, which have won international fame, and learn all about organic farming. You’ll also visit whimsical Tangled Garden, where herbs and fruit are transformed into mouth-watering jams, jellies, mustards and chutneys. Enjoy some sumptuous tastings and feel free to purchase (own expense) any treats that catch your eye – they’re sure to enhance any meal!After your tour, you’ll be driven back to your Halifax hotel.
Small Group Local Libations Tour
Your 6.5-hour tour begins at charming Gaspereau Vineyards located in the heart of the Gaspereau Valley. This winery enjoys one of the warmest micro-climates in the area and has an outstanding variety of wines from whites, reds, roses and dessert wines! Enjoy a guided private vineyard tour and a wine tasting on the sunny patio overlooking the vines! Next, you'll visit Wayfarers' Ales on the Wharf - the newest micro-brewery in the area started by a co-operative of local craft brewers. Sip on a variety of samples as you learn about the brewing process on a tour of the facility. Take in the expansive views of the Acadian dykelands and watch the tides rise and fall in the Cornwallis River. that the micro-brewery overlooks.Lunch is also included either at Gaspereau Vineyards or at Wayfarers' Ales (alternates weeks). Lunch is a personal-size pizza of your choice with a glass of wine or a pint of craft beer.Afterwards, visit newly opened Barreling Tide Distillery for a tour of the facility to discuss how they make their small-batch spirits followed by a tasting of vodka, gin and fruit liqueurs! Find out how to pair these products with food and get great recipes for a tasty cocktail! Finally, you'll stop in at Annapolis Cider Company located in the heart of Wolfville for a guided tour and tasting of 3 different ciders made from local apples. Try their Sweet and Juicy and Crisp and Dry ciders as well as the ever changing “Something Different” that is sure to tempt your taste buds! Pack your purchases in your complimentary tote bag!
Three Sisters Sea Kayaking Day Tour
Meeting times for this tour depend on the tide and range from 7 am to 2 pm. Checking in at our office in Advocate Harbour, you will get outfitted with a life jacket, a sprayskirt, dry bags and get directions to the launch spot. It is a 30 min drive into Cape Chignecto Park, and you will meet your guide on the beach in Spicer's Cove where everything will be ready to launch. After an introduction and safety talk by your guide, the double kayaks will be floated, and your guide will make sure that you are comfortable with the steering. Paddling next to the high cliffs of Cape Chignecto, your guide will explain more about the geology, the tides, the ecology and history of this magnificent park, that is truly a kayaker's playground. There are plenty of photo opportunities along the way. Key holes, archways, and sea stacks inspire the fantasy, and to no surprise the local legends connected to these places abound. Paddle into the bowl of the natural amphitheatre, where Black Guillemots nest in early summer, and marvel at the majestic Three Sisters, that can only be seen in their full glory from the water. After about 1.5 hrs of relaxed paddling, it's time for a stop for a picnic of homegrown salad, beer bread, fruit and muffins on a pristine beach. The adjoining tidal river mouth that was bustling with shipbuilding activities during the Age of Sail, and you could go for a walk and explore or just relax and enjoy the peace. While you sit on top of the beach, the tide changes immensely. The return paddle will have your jaws drop as you experience how quickly the water level changes - after all, you're looking at the biggest tides in the world. It is a joy as you look at the inter-tidal zone that is now exposed. After landing back in Spicer's Cove, you leave your gear with your guide and continue traveling or enjoy the beach some more at your own discretion.