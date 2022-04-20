Shop
Compared to conurbations such as Vancouver and Toronto, Halifax barely qualifies as a city, but this seaside town punches well above its size: it's dotted with red-brick heritage buildings, public parks and a landmark citadel, blessed with some first-rate museums, and home to a truly epic 4km seafront boardwalk. True, relentless downtown redevelopment has done little to enhance the city's charm: boxy office blocks and uninspiring concrete carbuncles are rising where handsome ironstones and Victorian townhouses once stood, although some exceptions (notably the new Central Library) show what can be achieved when planners exercise a little more quality control.
Citadel Hill National Historic Site
Halifax
Perched atop the grassy hillock looming over town, this star-shaped fort played a key role in Halifax's founding. Construction began in 1749; the current…
Canadian Museum of Immigration at Pier 21
Halifax
There's an argument that this dockside museum is Canada's most important institution. Between 1928 and 1971, Pier 21 was the Canadian version of the USA's…
Halifax
Built on a former parking lot, this stunning modern library, composed of glass boxes stacked artfully on top of each other, was opened in 2014 and has…
Halifax
The province's premier art institution is a must-see. It has a strong collection of local art, particularly the work of folk artist Maud Lewis, including…
Maritime Museum of the Atlantic
Halifax
Sea dogs will love this briny museum on the waterfront, which houses a huge collection of maritime memorabilia relating to Atlantic Canada's many nautical…
Halifax
Established in 1867 to mark Confederation, but formally opened to the public in 1875, Halifax's delightful 6.5-hectare public gardens are a fine example…
Halifax
When the RMS Titanic sank, the bodies of those not lost at sea were brought to Halifax. Among other sites, there are 19 graves at Mt Olivet Catholic…
Halifax
Commissioned in 1941, HMCS Sackville is the last survivor of the 123 Canadian corvettes tasked with escorting Allied convoys during the perilous Battle of…
