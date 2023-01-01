Commissioned in 1941, HMCS Sackville is the last survivor of the 123 Canadian corvettes tasked with escorting Allied convoys during the perilous Battle of the Atlantic. She saw plenty of hair-raising action, and fascinating onboard exhibits explore some of her most memorable encounters, along with the stories of the people who served on her. The ship has served as Canada's official Naval Memorial since 1985, and is berthed in summer alongside the Maritime Museum of the Atlantic.