Completed in 1890, Halifax's grand late-Victorian Second Empire–style town hall features a seven-story clock tower. The time on its north clock face is permanently set at 9:04am – the moment of the 1917 Halifax Explosion.

  • 500px Photo ID: 67163147 - Halifax Town Clock on Citadel Hill

    Citadel Hill National Historic Site

    0.27 MILES

    Perched atop the grassy hillock looming over town, this star-shaped fort played a key role in Halifax's founding. Construction began in 1749; the current…

  • Canadian Museum of Immigration at Pier 21

    Canadian Museum of Immigration at Pier 21

    0.87 MILES

    There's an argument that this dockside museum is Canada's most important institution. Between 1928 and 1971, Pier 21 was the Canadian version of the USA's…

  • Halifax Central Library

    Halifax Central Library

    0.36 MILES

    Built on a former parking lot, this stunning modern library, composed of glass boxes stacked artfully on top of each other, was opened in 2014 and has…

  • Sunset at Peggys Cove after a violent wind storm the previous day

    Peggy's Point Lighthouse

    20.12 MILES

    The highlight of the cove is this picture-perfect lighthouse, built in 1914. It's supposedly the most photographed lighthouse in Canada, and for many…

  • Art Gallery of Nova Scotia

    Art Gallery of Nova Scotia

    0.12 MILES

    The province's premier art institution is a must-see. It has a strong collection of local art, particularly the work of folk artist Maud Lewis, including…

  • Halifax Public Gardens

    Halifax Public Gardens

    0.53 MILES

    Established in 1867 to mark Confederation, but formally opened to the public in 1875, Halifax's delightful 6.5-hectare public gardens are a fine example…

  • Fairview Lawn Cemetery

    Fairview Lawn Cemetery

    2.46 MILES

    When the RMS Titanic sank, the bodies of those not lost at sea were brought to Halifax. Among other sites, there are 19 graves at Mt Olivet Catholic…

  • Fisherman's Life Museum

    Fisherman's Life Museum

    29.01 MILES

    The tiny Fisherman's Life Museum, 35km west of Tangier, paints a convincing picture of the tough lives of the people – particularly the women – who lived…

Nearby Halifax attractions

1. Anna Leonowens Gallery

0.1 MILES

Off the pedestrian area on Granville St, this gallery shows work by students and faculty of the Nova Scotia College of Art & Design. The gallery is named…

2. St Paul's Church

0.11 MILES

The oldest surviving building in Halifax is also the oldest Protestant place of worship in Canada. Established in 1749 with the founding of Halifax, St…

4. Halifax Town Clock

0.14 MILES

Atop Citadel Hill, Halifax's Palladian-style town clock looks as though it would be more at home in a Venetian lane, but it has been faithfully keeping…

5. Maritime Museum of the Atlantic

0.23 MILES

Sea dogs will love this briny museum on the waterfront, which houses a huge collection of maritime memorabilia relating to Atlantic Canada's many nautical…

7. HMCS Sackville

0.28 MILES

Commissioned in 1941, HMCS Sackville is the last survivor of the 123 Canadian corvettes tasked with escorting Allied convoys during the perilous Battle of…

8. St Mary's Cathedral Basilica

0.33 MILES

You can't miss Halifax's most ornate cathedral, which has the largest freestanding granite spire in North America.