Maritime Museum of the Atlantic

Sea dogs will love this briny museum on the waterfront, which houses a huge collection of maritime memorabilia relating to Atlantic Canada's many nautical activities, from merchant shipping and small-boat building to the days of the world-war convoys. There's a range of permanent exhibits, including displays on the Halifax Explosion and the Titanic (you can sit in a replica deckchair), a collection of small boats, scale models of important steamships, and a recreation of a 1900s chandlery.

Outside at the dock you can explore the CSS Acadia, a retired hydrographic vessel from England, and WWII corvette the HMCS Sackville.

Admission is covered by the Nova Scotia Museum Pass.