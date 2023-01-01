When the RMS Titanic sank, the bodies of those not lost at sea were brought to Halifax. Among other sites, there are 19 graves at Mt Olivet Catholic Cemetery and 121 here at the Fairview Lawn Cemetery. Frequently visited graves include the touching Celtic Cross and Unknown Child monuments, and one belonging to J Dawson, a possible namesake of Leonardo DiCaprio's character in the film Titanic – although according to director James Cameron, the name echo is simply an eerie coincidence.

Also buried here is William Denton Cox, the brave 3rd-class steward who lost his life while shepherding passengers to the lifeboats.