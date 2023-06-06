Shop
Getty Images/All Canada Photos
Rugged, wooded and genuinely wild, the northwestern region of Nova Scotia almost feels like a province apart. Famous for its circuitous coastal road, the 297km-long Cabot Trail, which dips and dives round the edge of Cape Breton Highlands National Park, it's a dream destination for road-trippers, and figures pretty high on everyone's must-see list – so expect traffic jams aplenty in summer. The best time to visit is in fall, when the area's roads are quieter and the forests light up with color.
Fortress of Louisbourg National Historic Site
Cape Breton Island
The fortunes of the province that became Nova Scotia are inextricably bound up with this mighty fortress, built by the French but battled over countless…
Alexander Graham Bell National Historic Site
Cape Breton Island
Telecommunications pioneer and inventor Alexander Graham Bell fell in love with Bras d'Or during a family holiday – apparently the hilly scenery reminded…
Cape Breton Highlands National Park
Cape Breton Island
One of Atlantic Canada's most famous and spectacular national parks, Cape Breton Highlands occupies 20% of the Cape Breton Island landmass. It's…
Cape Breton Island
The first distillery in North America (and the only one in Canada) to make single-malt whisky, this renowned producer claims to take its secrets straight…
Cape Breton Island
Coal mining played a central role in the development of this part of Nova Scotia, so you shouldn't pass up the chance to venture into a disused mine in…
Cape Breton Island
This excellent museum explains how rug hooking went from home-based activity to international business. Artifacts illustrate early life and artisanship in…
Celtic Music Interpretive Centre
Cape Breton Island
This well-run center is one of the region's best places to experience Celtic music. The main exhibit room explores the origins and styles of the local…
Cape Breton Island
This First Nations reserve has an interesting visitor center where you can learn about Mi'kmaw culture, and workshops (from $25) where you can try your…
