Cape Breton Island

Shop

Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.

Shop Book
Coastline, Capstick, Cape Breton Highlands, Nova Scotia, Canada

Getty Images/All Canada Photos

Overview

Rugged, wooded and genuinely wild, the northwestern region of Nova Scotia almost feels like a province apart. Famous for its circuitous coastal road, the 297km-long Cabot Trail, which dips and dives round the edge of Cape Breton Highlands National Park, it's a dream destination for road-trippers, and figures pretty high on everyone's must-see list – so expect traffic jams aplenty in summer. The best time to visit is in fall, when the area's roads are quieter and the forests light up with color.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Exterior of the Alexander Graham Bell National Historic Site in the town of Baddeck at the start of the Cabot Trail, Bras dOr Lakes, Cape Breton, Nova Scotia, Canada. Bell was a famous inventer who among many other things invented the telephone.

    Alexander Graham Bell National Historic Site

    Cape Breton Island

    Telecommunications pioneer and inventor Alexander Graham Bell fell in love with Bras d'Or during a family holiday – apparently the hilly scenery reminded…

  • Cape Breton Highlands National Park

    Cape Breton Highlands National Park

    Cape Breton Island

    One of Atlantic Canada's most famous and spectacular national parks, Cape Breton Highlands occupies 20% of the Cape Breton Island landmass. It's…

  • Glenora Inn & Distillery

    Glenora Inn & Distillery

    Cape Breton Island

    The first distillery in North America (and the only one in Canada) to make single-malt whisky, this renowned producer claims to take its secrets straight…

  • Cape Breton Miners' Museum

    Cape Breton Miners' Museum

    Cape Breton Island

    Coal mining played a central role in the development of this part of Nova Scotia, so you shouldn't pass up the chance to venture into a disused mine in…

  • Les Trois Pignons

    Les Trois Pignons

    Cape Breton Island

    This excellent museum explains how rug hooking went from home-based activity to international business. Artifacts illustrate early life and artisanship in…

  • Celtic Music Interpretive Centre

    Celtic Music Interpretive Centre

    Cape Breton Island

    This well-run center is one of the region's best places to experience Celtic music. The main exhibit room explores the origins and styles of the local…

  • Membertou Heritage Park

    Membertou Heritage Park

    Cape Breton Island

    This First Nations reserve has an interesting visitor center where you can learn about Mi'kmaw culture, and workshops (from $25) where you can try your…

View more attractions

Plan with a local

Articles

Latest stories from Cape Breton Island

Filter by interest:

This US island has opened to the public for the first time in 300 years

Aug 13, 2020 • 2 min read

Read more articles

Build a memorable collection

Get to the heart of Cape Breton Island with one of our in-depth, award-winning guidebooks, covering maps, itineraries, and expert guidance.