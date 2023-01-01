Glenora Inn & Distillery

The first distillery in North America (and the only one in Canada) to make single-malt whisky, this renowned producer claims to take its secrets straight from the old country. Guided tours explore the process and include an all-important tasting.

The distillery also has its own pub (mains $12 to $17) and a fine-dining warehouse restaurant (mains $32 to $47). From June to October you can catch a ceilidh (party with music and dancing) at lunch or dinner. There are also attractive rooms ($189 to $319), either in the original inn or in a separate lodge, as well as a selection of self-contained timber chalets (from $359).