Margaree Salmon Museum

Cape Breton Island

LoginSave

This small village museum explores the history of fishing in the Margaree Valley, with a collection of rods, reels, flies and vintage photos.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Glenora Inn & Distillery

    Glenora Inn & Distillery

    19.49 MILES

    The first distillery in North America (and the only one in Canada) to make single-malt whisky, this renowned producer claims to take its secrets straight…

  • Les Trois Pignons

    Les Trois Pignons

    21.78 MILES

    This excellent museum explains how rug hooking went from home-based activity to international business. Artifacts illustrate early life and artisanship in…

  • Highland Village Museum

    Highland Village Museum

    26.93 MILES

    Perched on a hilltop overlooking the Bras d'Or Lake, this living-history museum explores the region's Gaelic heritage. Costumed Scots demonstrate the day…

  • Le Centre de la Mi-Carême

    Le Centre de la Mi-Carême

    15.41 MILES

    Mi-Carême, celebrated in the middle of Lent, is Chéticamp's answer to Mardi Gras. Locals wear masks and disguises, and visit houses in a bid to get people…

  • Inverness County Centre for the Arts

    Inverness County Centre for the Arts

    15.36 MILES

    Inverness County Centre for the Arts is a beautiful establishment with several galleries and an upmarket gift shop featuring works by local and regional…

  • Église St Pierre

    Église St Pierre

    20.54 MILES

    The unique and photogenic 1893 Église St Pierre dominates the town with its silver spire and colorful frescoes.

  • Wagmatcook Culture & Heritage Centre

    Wagmatcook Culture & Heritage Centre

    18.21 MILES

    Just south of Baddeck, Wagmatcook First Nation (www.wagmatcook.com) is composed of two Mi'kmaq communities. You can learn a little more about them at this…

View more attractions

Nearby Cape Breton Island attractions

1. Margaree Fish Hatchery

3.47 MILES

This fish-rearing facility keeps the Margaree Valley stocked with salmon and trout; you can learn about the process and feed the fish.

2. Inverness County Centre for the Arts

15.36 MILES

Inverness County Centre for the Arts is a beautiful establishment with several galleries and an upmarket gift shop featuring works by local and regional…

3. Le Centre de la Mi-Carême

15.41 MILES

Mi-Carême, celebrated in the middle of Lent, is Chéticamp's answer to Mardi Gras. Locals wear masks and disguises, and visit houses in a bid to get people…

4. Inverness Miners' Museum

16.05 MILES

In the old train station just back from the beach, the Inverness Miners' Museum presents local mining history.

5. Wagmatcook Culture & Heritage Centre

18.21 MILES

Just south of Baddeck, Wagmatcook First Nation (www.wagmatcook.com) is composed of two Mi'kmaq communities. You can learn a little more about them at this…

6. Glenora Inn & Distillery

19.49 MILES

The first distillery in North America (and the only one in Canada) to make single-malt whisky, this renowned producer claims to take its secrets straight…

8. Église St Pierre

20.54 MILES

The unique and photogenic 1893 Église St Pierre dominates the town with its silver spire and colorful frescoes.