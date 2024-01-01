This fish-rearing facility keeps the Margaree Valley stocked with salmon and trout; you can learn about the process and feed the fish.
Margaree Fish Hatchery
Cape Breton Island
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
Alexander Graham Bell National Historic Site
21.38 MILES
Telecommunications pioneer and inventor Alexander Graham Bell fell in love with Bras d'Or during a family holiday – apparently the hilly scenery reminded…
22.72 MILES
The first distillery in North America (and the only one in Canada) to make single-malt whisky, this renowned producer claims to take its secrets straight…
18.8 MILES
This excellent museum explains how rug hooking went from home-based activity to international business. Artifacts illustrate early life and artisanship in…
29.31 MILES
Perched on a hilltop overlooking the Bras d'Or Lake, this living-history museum explores the region's Gaelic heritage. Costumed Scots demonstrate the day…
12.79 MILES
Mi-Carême, celebrated in the middle of Lent, is Chéticamp's answer to Mardi Gras. Locals wear masks and disguises, and visit houses in a bid to get people…
Inverness County Centre for the Arts
18.24 MILES
Inverness County Centre for the Arts is a beautiful establishment with several galleries and an upmarket gift shop featuring works by local and regional…
17.63 MILES
The unique and photogenic 1893 Église St Pierre dominates the town with its silver spire and colorful frescoes.
Wagmatcook Culture & Heritage Centre
20.89 MILES
Just south of Baddeck, Wagmatcook First Nation (www.wagmatcook.com) is composed of two Mi'kmaq communities. You can learn a little more about them at this…
3.47 MILES
This small village museum explores the history of fishing in the Margaree Valley, with a collection of rods, reels, flies and vintage photos.
18.95 MILES
In the old train station just back from the beach, the Inverness Miners' Museum presents local mining history.
7. Great Hall of the Clans Museum
20.62 MILES
At the Gaelic College of Celtic Arts & Crafts, about 20km north of Baddeck, this museum traces Celtic history from ancient times to the Highland…
