At the Gaelic College of Celtic Arts & Crafts, about 20km north of Baddeck, this museum traces Celtic history from ancient times to the Highland clearances.
Great Hall of the Clans Museum
Cape Breton Island
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
Alexander Graham Bell National Historic Site
10.41 MILES
Telecommunications pioneer and inventor Alexander Graham Bell fell in love with Bras d'Or during a family holiday – apparently the hilly scenery reminded…
20.62 MILES
This First Nations reserve has an interesting visitor center where you can learn about Mi'kmaw culture, and workshops (from $25) where you can try your…
20.17 MILES
Perched on a hilltop overlooking the Bras d'Or Lake, this living-history museum explores the region's Gaelic heritage. Costumed Scots demonstrate the day…
19.94 MILES
In Sydney's North End, well-preserved Jost House belonged to merchant Samuel Sparrow. It has a modest collection of artifacts and furniture illustrating…
19.97 MILES
Built in 1787, Cossit House is the oldest residence in Sydney and one of the oldest surviving buildings in Nova Scotia. It was the home of Reverend Ranna…
19.95 MILES
Built in 1828 in Pioneer Gothic style, St Patrick's is the oldest Catholic church on Cape Breton Island and now houses a museum recounting Sydney's…
Wagmatcook Culture & Heritage Centre
17.9 MILES
Just south of Baddeck, Wagmatcook First Nation (www.wagmatcook.com) is composed of two Mi'kmaq communities. You can learn a little more about them at this…
20.77 MILES
This small village museum explores the history of fishing in the Margaree Valley, with a collection of rods, reels, flies and vintage photos.
