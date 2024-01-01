Great Hall of the Clans Museum

Cape Breton Island

At the Gaelic College of Celtic Arts & Crafts, about 20km north of Baddeck, this museum traces Celtic history from ancient times to the Highland clearances.

  • Membertou Heritage Park

    Membertou Heritage Park

    20.62 MILES

    This First Nations reserve has an interesting visitor center where you can learn about Mi'kmaw culture, and workshops (from $25) where you can try your…

  • Highland Village Museum

    Highland Village Museum

    20.17 MILES

    Perched on a hilltop overlooking the Bras d'Or Lake, this living-history museum explores the region's Gaelic heritage. Costumed Scots demonstrate the day…

  • Jost Heritage House

    Jost Heritage House

    19.94 MILES

    In Sydney's North End, well-preserved Jost House belonged to merchant Samuel Sparrow. It has a modest collection of artifacts and furniture illustrating…

  • Cossit House

    Cossit House

    19.97 MILES

    Built in 1787, Cossit House is the oldest residence in Sydney and one of the oldest surviving buildings in Nova Scotia. It was the home of Reverend Ranna…

  • St Patrick's Church Museum

    St Patrick's Church Museum

    19.95 MILES

    Built in 1828 in Pioneer Gothic style, St Patrick's is the oldest Catholic church on Cape Breton Island and now houses a museum recounting Sydney's…

  • Wagmatcook Culture & Heritage Centre

    Wagmatcook Culture & Heritage Centre

    17.9 MILES

    Just south of Baddeck, Wagmatcook First Nation (www.wagmatcook.com) is composed of two Mi'kmaq communities. You can learn a little more about them at this…

  • Margaree Salmon Museum

    Margaree Salmon Museum

    20.77 MILES

    This small village museum explores the history of fishing in the Margaree Valley, with a collection of rods, reels, flies and vintage photos.

