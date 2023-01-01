Cape Breton Highlands National Park

One of Atlantic Canada's most famous and spectacular national parks, Cape Breton Highlands occupies 20% of the Cape Breton Island landmass. It's accessible by the famous Cabot Trail, a third of which runs along the edge of the park. With dramatic highland scenery, it's a superb place for hiking; the park's most famous route is the 8.2km round-trip Skyline Trail. Park permits can be purchased at the entrance gates in Chéticamp or Ingonish Beach.

Entry is free if you already hold a Parks Canada Discovery Pass (adult/family $67.70/136.40). If you're visiting outside the July–October summer season, you can purchase an 'early bird' park pass for $19.60/49 per adult/family.