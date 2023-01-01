Cape Forchu Lightstation

Instantly recognisable thanks to its strange 'apple core' shape (designed to deflect winds around the structure), the present-day lighthouse on the lonely headland of Cape Forchu was built in 1962, but there's been a beacon here since 1839. It's a wild location with epic views: even on clear days, rogue waves have been known to crash over the parking lot. There's a small seasonal cafe, the Keeper's Kitchen, and a couple of walking trails to explore.

Heavy storms have cut the lighthouse off many times in its history; storm surges can easily increase the water level by up to 4.5m. In 1976 a ferocious gale caused a storm surge of 1.5m and widespread damage along the western coast.