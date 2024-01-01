Pelton-Fuller House

Nova Scotia

Step back in time at this 1892 wooden home built in the Victorian Italianate style, filled with antiques and memorabilia, and with a meticulously cared-for rose garden out the back. Admission includes entry to the neighboring Yarmouth County Museum.

