Step back in time at this 1892 wooden home built in the Victorian Italianate style, filled with antiques and memorabilia, and with a meticulously cared-for rose garden out the back. Admission includes entry to the neighboring Yarmouth County Museum.
Pelton-Fuller House
Nova Scotia
Contact
Address
Get In Touch
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
3.61 MILES
Instantly recognisable thanks to its strange 'apple core' shape (designed to deflect winds around the structure), the present-day lighthouse on the lonely…
0.24 MILES
The work of Maritime artists provides the backbone of the collection at this impressive outpost of the main Halifax gallery, spread over three floors. If…
0.02 MILES
This museum in a former church has a typically eclectic collection of artifacts: look out for a Victorian funeral hearse and stagecoach, an original…
Mavillette Beach Provincial Park
17.77 MILES
This huge, dune-backed beach sprawls for 1.5km overlooking Cape St Mary, and can be accessed by boardwalks from the parking lots. The receding tide…
Le Village historique acadien de la Nouvelle-Écosse
21.3 MILES
This 17-acre site overlooking Pubnico Harbour recreates an Acadian village, with vintage Acadian buildings and a cemetery. The village is located in West…
Smuggler's Cove Provincial Park
23.31 MILES
Named for its popularity with 19th-century pirates, this park is today frequented by picnickers. A hundred wooden stairs take you down to a rocky beach…
Nearby Nova Scotia attractions
0.02 MILES
This museum in a former church has a typically eclectic collection of artifacts: look out for a Victorian funeral hearse and stagecoach, an original…
0.24 MILES
The work of Maritime artists provides the backbone of the collection at this impressive outpost of the main Halifax gallery, spread over three floors. If…
3.61 MILES
Instantly recognisable thanks to its strange 'apple core' shape (designed to deflect winds around the structure), the present-day lighthouse on the lonely…
4. Mavillette Beach Provincial Park
17.77 MILES
This huge, dune-backed beach sprawls for 1.5km overlooking Cape St Mary, and can be accessed by boardwalks from the parking lots. The receding tide…
5. Le Village historique acadien de la Nouvelle-Écosse
21.3 MILES
This 17-acre site overlooking Pubnico Harbour recreates an Acadian village, with vintage Acadian buildings and a cemetery. The village is located in West…
6. Smuggler's Cove Provincial Park
23.31 MILES
Named for its popularity with 19th-century pirates, this park is today frequented by picnickers. A hundred wooden stairs take you down to a rocky beach…