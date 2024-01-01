Raurimu Spiral

Waikato & the Coromandel Peninsula

The Raurimu Spiral, 30km south of town, is a unique feat of railway engineering that was completed in 1908 after 10 years of work. Rail buffs can experience the spiral by catching the Northern Explorer train linking Auckland and Wellington to National Park township. Unfortunately, this train no longer stops in Taumarunui.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Mt Ruapehu

    Mt Ruapehu

    14.08 MILES

    Mt Ruapehu (2797m) is the North Island's highest mountain and one of the world’s most active volcanoes. One year-long eruption began in March 1945,…

  • Lake Rotokura

    Lake Rotokura

    22.16 MILES

    For some peaceful moments away from the mountains, consider a walk to this bush-smothered lake, the centrepiece of the Lake Rotokura Ecological Reserve,…

  • Mt Ngauruhoe

    Mt Ngauruhoe

    12.66 MILES

    Northeast of Ruapehu, Mt Ngauruhoe (2287m) is the national park's youngest volcano and the most classically perfect in its conical shape. Its first…

  • National Army Museum

    National Army Museum

    28.67 MILES

    At the southern end of the town, in a large, almost-Stalinist concrete castle, is the National Army Museum. Proclaimed as ‘history without the boring bits…

  • Bridge to Nowhere

    Bridge to Nowhere

    25.38 MILES

    With no roads on either side, you don't need to be a genius to decipher this bridge's name. Originally built so that horses could cross the river to…

  • Tongariro National Trout Centre

    Tongariro National Trout Centre

    22.92 MILES

    Around 4km south of Tūrangi, this DOC-managed trout centre has a hatchery, an underwater viewing chamber, a museum with polished educational displays, a…

  • Mt Tongariro

    Mt Tongariro

    12.46 MILES

    Ongoing rumbles are reminders that all the volcanoes in this area are very much in the land of the living. In 2012 Te Maari, a crater on Mt Tongariro …

