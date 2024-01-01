The Raurimu Spiral, 30km south of town, is a unique feat of railway engineering that was completed in 1908 after 10 years of work. Rail buffs can experience the spiral by catching the Northern Explorer train linking Auckland and Wellington to National Park township. Unfortunately, this train no longer stops in Taumarunui.
Raurimu Spiral
Waikato & the Coromandel Peninsula
14.08 MILES
Mt Ruapehu (2797m) is the North Island's highest mountain and one of the world’s most active volcanoes. One year-long eruption began in March 1945,…
22.16 MILES
For some peaceful moments away from the mountains, consider a walk to this bush-smothered lake, the centrepiece of the Lake Rotokura Ecological Reserve,…
12.66 MILES
Northeast of Ruapehu, Mt Ngauruhoe (2287m) is the national park's youngest volcano and the most classically perfect in its conical shape. Its first…
28.67 MILES
At the southern end of the town, in a large, almost-Stalinist concrete castle, is the National Army Museum. Proclaimed as ‘history without the boring bits…
25.38 MILES
With no roads on either side, you don't need to be a genius to decipher this bridge's name. Originally built so that horses could cross the river to…
Tongariro National Trout Centre
22.92 MILES
Around 4km south of Tūrangi, this DOC-managed trout centre has a hatchery, an underwater viewing chamber, a museum with polished educational displays, a…
12.46 MILES
Ongoing rumbles are reminders that all the volcanoes in this area are very much in the land of the living. In 2012 Te Maari, a crater on Mt Tongariro …
20.04 MILES
The Te Ponanga Saddle is southwest of Turangi.
12.46 MILES
12.66 MILES
12.75 MILES
Mt Tongariro's north crater.
12.77 MILES
Mt Tongariro's south crater.
13.3 MILES
Mt Tongariro's red crater.
13.34 MILES
Mt Tongariro's central crater.
14.08 MILES
18.05 MILES
At the street’s eastern end is Hauaroa Whare, a beautifully carved house. At the western end, Te Rohe Potae memorialises King Tawhiao’s assertion of his…