At the southern end of the town, in a large, almost-Stalinist concrete castle, is the National Army Museum. Proclaimed as ‘history without the boring bits’, it's actually a serious and fascinating journey through NZ’s military history, including the New Zealand Wars. It houses an impressive collection of artillery, tanks, landing craft, uniforms and memorabilia in moving displays.

The on-site cafe is open 9am to 4pm. For a truly memorable visit, attend the dawn service on Anzac Day (25 April).