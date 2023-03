Ongoing rumbles are reminders that all the volcanoes in this area are very much in the land of the living. In 2012 Te Maari, a crater on Mt Tongariro (1967m), erupted twice, spitting ash and rocks kilometres into the sky. One rock smashed through the roof of nearby Ketetahi Hut, crushing a bunk bed. The eruption caused a nine-month partial closure of the famous Tongariro Alpine Crossing.