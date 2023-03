Around 4km south of Tūrangi, this DOC-managed trout centre has a hatchery, an underwater viewing chamber, a museum with polished educational displays, a collection of rods and reels dating as far back as the 1880s, and freshwater aquariums displaying river life. In summer, it operates a creche for the endangered whio (blue duck), where ducklings are raised for a couple of months before being released.

Also runs fishing days for kids in school holidays.