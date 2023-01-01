Bridge to Nowhere

With no roads on either side, you don't need to be a genius to decipher this bridge's name. Originally built so that horses could cross the river to Mangapurua Valley farmland that was provided to soldiers after WWI, the soldiers deserted the poor soil in 1942, and the forest soon reclaimed its territory. It's on the Mangapurua Track for hikers and mountain bikers, or it's a 40-minute walk from Mangapurua Landing, upstream from Pipiriki, accessible by jetboat or kayak.