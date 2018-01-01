Private Tour: Full Day Wine Tasting Tour

Your 7-hour private tour begins when your chauffeur picks you up and drives into the softly rolling hills of Côte de Nuits and Côte de Beaune in Burgundy. Your bilingual wine maven will enlighten you about the region’s world-renowned grapes, vintners and wines. Learn how the winemakers care for the vines, harvest the grapes and bottle these high-quality wines. Enjoy a leisurely ride through the picturesque countryside to the village of Gevrey-Chambertin, which specializes in fine pinot noirs. Admire the stately chateaux and sprawling vineyards en route to other villages, like Morey St Denis, Chambolle-Musigny, Vougeot, Vosne-Romanée and Nuits St Georges. (Please note: As this is a private tour, the itinerary can be altered, and the pickup and drop-off times are flexible.) Stop at two local wineries during the day for an immersive experience and enjoy free time to peruse some of the villages. Meet the locals behind the labels at some of the wineries and learn about their histories. When you’re ready for lunch, your expert guide will provide suggestions for where to try some of France’s exquisite food (own expense). Before returning to Dijon in the late afternoon, visit the stunning Clos de Vougeot castle and tour the Hospices de Beaune, a former almshouse founded in 1443.