Welcome to Dijon
Top experiences in Dijon
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.
Dijon activities
Burgundy Small-Group Wine Tour, Côte de Beaune, from Dijon
Meet your guide in the morning near the train station in Dijon and take a seat in your air-conditioned minivan. Then, head off into rural Burgundy — where lush vineyards line the rolling hillsides. Along the way, admire sweeping views over the Corton Grand Cru region in beautiful Côte de Beaune. First, explore the pretty town of Beaune as your guide sheds light on the region’s winemaking traditions and history. Stroll along winding, cobbled streets where life ticks past at a relaxing pace, and soak up the atmosphere in this impossibly beautiful corner of central France. Next, visit the cellars of a local boutique winery, where a variety of vintages lie slowly maturing in gigantic oak barrels. Sample some of the delicate Premier Cru and Grand Cru red and white wines in production at the winery, and gain insight into the complex flavors in your glass. Explore Beaune further at your leisure during free time, and maybe try other local produce such as blackcurrant liquor, spiced honey cake or aniseed candy. Perhaps visit La Moutarderie Fallot (own expense) — where delicious Burgundy mustard is made — and sample some of the diverse mustards in production. Then, return to your starting point in Dijon to conclude your tour.
Wine Tasting - Cote de Nuits Region with Two Cellar Visits
Today you will journey through the vineyards of the Cote de Nuits wine district, traveling through the villages of Fixin, Gevrey Chambertin, Morey Saint Denis, Chambolle-Musigny, Vougeot, Vosne-Romanee and Nuits St Georges on the Route des Grands Crus and along small vineyard roads.Your wine specialist-guide will explain the different varieties and wine qualities as well as different tasks performed throughout the year to care for the vines, the harvest, and historical aspects of the vines and villages.The tour stops for two guided cellar visits and comprehensive wine tasting where everything you've learned throughout the day comes together.Enjoy the delights of Burgundy - one sip at a time!Hotel pickup is available, please click on 'View Additional Info' below for full list of hotels included.
Small-Group Burgundy Wine and Cheese Tasting Tour
Your half-day, small-group crash course in French wine and cheese begins with pickup by air-conditioned minivan in central Dijon. Relax on a leisurely ride through the French countryside. If you’ve ever wanted to know more about Burgundy’s wines and cheese, this is a great introduction.Learn from your guide about Burgundian wines like pinot noir and the importance of terroir with a Côte de Nuits vineyard tour. Visit classic wine-producing villages and see some of the region’s historic memorials during the scenic ride. Note the castle-like buildings, vineyards, and quaint signs with grape bunches marking the Route des Grands Crus (Route of Great Wines). Follow your wine specialist into a caveau, or wine cellar, to try sips of the wines as you learn about them. Toward the end of the tour, sample a delicious plate of local artisanal cheeses paired with two wines from the Côte de Nuits. The cheeses sampled might include such standouts as Epoisses or Chaource, among others. Then settle in for the drive back to Dijon. If you weren’t a Francophile before this tour, you’re sure to be one by the end.
Burgundy Wine and Food Tasting Small-Group Tour from Dijon
Following a pickup in central Dijon, hop aboard your minibus and travel out of the city into the rolling hills of Burgundy — widely considered among France’s finest winegrowing regions. Along the way, admire sweeping views over the fertile vineyards coating the landscape. First, visit a local winery and explore the cellars with your guide. Gain insight into the winemaking process, and sample a selection of Premier Cru red and whites paired with local cheeses or fine chocolates.Head onward to a second Burgundy winery and learn of the estate’s rich family history. Taste a diverse range of Pinot Noir wines, developed in harmony with the region’s rich traditions.On route back to Dijon, visit the charming village of Gevrey-Chambertin then return to central Dijon to conclude your tour.
Private Tour: Full Day Wine Tasting Tour
Your 7-hour private tour begins when your chauffeur picks you up and drives into the softly rolling hills of Côte de Nuits and Côte de Beaune in Burgundy. Your bilingual wine maven will enlighten you about the region’s world-renowned grapes, vintners and wines. Learn how the winemakers care for the vines, harvest the grapes and bottle these high-quality wines. Enjoy a leisurely ride through the picturesque countryside to the village of Gevrey-Chambertin, which specializes in fine pinot noirs. Admire the stately chateaux and sprawling vineyards en route to other villages, like Morey St Denis, Chambolle-Musigny, Vougeot, Vosne-Romanée and Nuits St Georges. (Please note: As this is a private tour, the itinerary can be altered, and the pickup and drop-off times are flexible.) Stop at two local wineries during the day for an immersive experience and enjoy free time to peruse some of the villages. Meet the locals behind the labels at some of the wineries and learn about their histories. When you’re ready for lunch, your expert guide will provide suggestions for where to try some of France’s exquisite food (own expense). Before returning to Dijon in the late afternoon, visit the stunning Clos de Vougeot castle and tour the Hospices de Beaune, a former almshouse founded in 1443.
Wine Tasting - Cote de Nuits Region with One Cellar Visit
Today you will journey through the vineyards of the Cote de Nuits wine district, traveling through the villages of Fixin, Gevrey Chambertin, Morey Saint Denis, Chambolle-Musigny, Vougeot, Vosne-Romanee and Nuits St Georges on the Route des Grands Crus and along small vineyard roads.Your wine specialist-guide will explain the different varieties and wine qualities as well as different tasks performed throughout the year to care for the vines, the harvest, and historical aspects of the vines and villages.The tour stops for a guided cellar visit and comprehensive wine tasting where everything you've learned throughout the day comes together.Enjoy the delights of Burgundy - one sip at a time!Wine Tasting - Cote de Nuits Region with One Cellar VisitJourney through wine countryLearn how to harvest and care for the vines by your wine specialist-guide Visit wine cellars Enjoy a comprehensive wine tasting