This famous grouping of six Old Testament figures, carved from 1395 to 1405 by court sculptor Claus Sluter and his nephew Claus de Werve, is on the grounds of a psychiatric hospital 1km west of the train station; grab a bike from Diviavélodi or take bus 3 towards Fontaine d'Ouche.
Puits de Moïse
Dijon
