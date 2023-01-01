Rising from bucolic fields between Dijon and Beaune, the restored 11th-century Abbaye de Cîteaux – founded in 1098 as the original abbey of the Cistercian monks – is well worth visiting for its historical significance. Seasonal 1¼-hour guided tours (in French, with printed English commentary) depart hourly, and reservations are essential; phone or email ahead. There's also an audiovisual presentation on monastic life, available with or without the tour. The boutique sells edibles from monasteries around France, including the abbey's own cheese.

In contrast to the showy Benedictines of Cluny, the medieval Cistercian order was known for its austerity, discipline and humility, and for the productive manual labour of its monks, one result of which was ground-breaking wine-producing techniques. The abbey enjoyed phenomenal growth in the 12th century under St Bernard (1090–1153), and some 600 Cistercian abbeys soon stretched from Scandinavia to the Near East. Cîteaux was virtually destroyed during the Revolution and the monks didn't return until 1898, but today it is home to about 35 monks.

Visitors may attend daily prayers and Sunday Mass (10.30am) year-round.

The abbey, 13km east of Nuits-St-Georges via the D116 or D8, is best reached by private vehicle or by taxi from the Nuits-St-Georges train station.