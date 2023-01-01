Château de Pommard

For many red-wine lovers, a visit to this superb château 3km south of Beaune is the ultimate Burgundian pilgrimage. The impressive cellars contain many vintage bottles. If the tour has whetted your appetite, you can sample Burgundian specialities at the on-site restaurant. The château offers several other wine-related experiences, including a 2½-hour glimpse into the secrets of the sommelier, a chance to help with the wine harvest, and a kids' introduction to vineyard ecology followed by a fruit juice tasting.