Maison des Climats

Opened in 2017 to celebrate the two-year anniversary of Unesco's recognition of Burgundy's vineyards as a World Heritage Site, this free interpretive centre adjacent to the tourist office is a must-see for anyone interested in French wine. Exhibits include a 25-minute film, a wealth of bilingual educational displays focused on Burgundy’s winegrowing traditions and wine-related terminology, and a nifty 9m-long map allowing visitors to explore the Côte de Beaune and Côte de Nuits climats (wine-growing parcels) in precise detail.