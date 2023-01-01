Moutarderie Fallot

In business since 1840, Burgundy's last family-run stone-ground-mustard company offers guided tours through its mustard museum, focusing on mustard's history, folklore and traditional production techniques, with kid-friendly opportunities for hand-milling mustard seeds. Another tour focuses on Fallot's modern mustard-production facility. Reserve tours ahead at Beaune's tourist office. Drop-ins can sample and purchase more than a dozen varieties in the dégustation room.