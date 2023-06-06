Shop
Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.Shop Book
Shop
Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.Shop Book
Getty Images/age fotostock RM
Beaune (pronounced similarly to 'bone'), 44km south of Dijon, is the unofficial capital of the Côte d'Or. This thriving town's raison d'être and the source of its joie de vivre is wine: making it, tasting it, selling it, but most of all, drinking it. Consequently Beaune is one of the best places in all of France for wine tasting, and one of Burgundy's top tourist destinations.
Hôtel-Dieu des Hospices de Beaune
Beaune
Built in 1443, this magnificent Gothic hospital (until 1971) is famously topped by stunning turrets and pitched rooftops covered in multicoloured tiles…
Beaune
Opened in 2017 to celebrate the two-year anniversary of Unesco's recognition of Burgundy's vineyards as a World Heritage Site, this free interpretive…
Beaune
In business since 1840, Burgundy's last family-run stone-ground-mustard company offers guided tours through its mustard museum, focusing on mustard's…
Basilique Collégiale Notre Dame
Beaune
Built in Romanesque and Gothic styles from the 11th to 15th centuries, this church was once affiliated with the monastery of Cluny. It's notable for its…
Beaune
This massive early-16th-century tower is a prominent landmark along Beaune's southern ramparts.
Beaune
Dating to 1465, this tower is a prominent landmark along Beaune's eastern ramparts.
Get to the heart of Beaune with one of our in-depth, award-winning guidebooks, covering maps, itineraries, and expert guidance.
France $29.99
Pocket Paris $13.99
Paris $24.99
in partnership with getyourguide