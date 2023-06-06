Beaune

Beaune (pronounced similarly to 'bone'), 44km south of Dijon, is the unofficial capital of the Côte d'Or. This thriving town's raison d'être and the source of its joie de vivre is wine: making it, tasting it, selling it, but most of all, drinking it. Consequently Beaune is one of the best places in all of France for wine tasting, and one of Burgundy's top tourist destinations.

  • Hôtel-Dieu des Hospices de Beaune

    Hôtel-Dieu des Hospices de Beaune

    Beaune

    Built in 1443, this magnificent Gothic hospital (until 1971) is famously topped by stunning turrets and pitched rooftops covered in multicoloured tiles…

  • Maison des Climats

    Maison des Climats

    Beaune

    Opened in 2017 to celebrate the two-year anniversary of Unesco's recognition of Burgundy's vineyards as a World Heritage Site, this free interpretive…

  • Moutarderie Fallot

    Moutarderie Fallot

    Beaune

    In business since 1840, Burgundy's last family-run stone-ground-mustard company offers guided tours through its mustard museum, focusing on mustard's…

  • Basilique Collégiale Notre Dame

    Basilique Collégiale Notre Dame

    Beaune

    Built in Romanesque and Gothic styles from the 11th to 15th centuries, this church was once affiliated with the monastery of Cluny. It's notable for its…

  • Grosse Tour

    Grosse Tour

    Beaune

    This massive early-16th-century tower is a prominent landmark along Beaune's southern ramparts.

  • Tour Blondeau

    Tour Blondeau

    Beaune

    Dating to 1465, this tower is a prominent landmark along Beaune's eastern ramparts.

