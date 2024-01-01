Basilique Collégiale Notre Dame

Built in Romanesque and Gothic styles from the 11th to 15th centuries, this church was once affiliated with the monastery of Cluny. It's notable for its extra-large porch and the five 15th-century tapestries displayed inside, accessible by a €3 guided tour between April and mid-November (schedules available at tourist office).
