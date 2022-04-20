Dijon

France, Dijon, general view of the historical city center from the rooftop of Saint Michel church

With its compact and pedestrian-friendly centre, lively street scene and aesthetically pleasing ensemble of half-timbered houses and polychrome tile roofs, Dijon is one of France's most appealing cities. Filled with elegant medieval and Renaissance buildings that hark back to the city's 14th- and 15th-century heyday as the capital of the Duchy of Burgundy, the historic centre is wonderful for strolling, especially if you like to leaven your cultural enrichment with excellent food, fine wine and shopping.

  • Musée des Beaux-Arts

    Musée des Beaux-Arts

    Dijon

    Nearing the end of a nine-year renovation, these sprawling galleries in Dijon's monumental Palais des Ducs are works of art in themselves and constitute…

  • Notre Dame church in Dijon, France.

    Église Notre Dame

    Dijon

    A block north of the Palais des Ducs, this church was built between 1220 and 1240. Its extraordinary façade's three tiers are lined with leering gargoyles…

  • Philip the Good Tower, Dijon, France.

    Tour Philippe le Bon

    Dijon

    Adjacent to the ducal palace, this 46m-high, mid-15th-century tower affords fantastic views over the city. On a clear day you can see all the way to Mont…

  • La Fabrique de Pain d'Épices

    La Fabrique de Pain d'Épices

    Dijon

    Around the time of the French Revolution, Mulot & Petitjean founded one of several bakeries making Dijon's famous pain d'épices (gingerbread). Nine…

  • Musée de la Vie Bourguignonne

    Musée de la Vie Bourguignonne

    Dijon

    Housed in a 17th-century Cistercian convent, this museum explores village and town life in Burgundy in centuries past with evocative tableaux illustrating…

  • Musée Archéologique

    Musée Archéologique

    Dijon

    Truly surprising Celtic, Gallo-Roman and Merovingian artefacts are displayed here, including a particularly fine 1st-century AD bronze of the Celtic river…

  • Puits de Moïse

    Puits de Moïse

    Dijon

    This famous grouping of six Old Testament figures, carved from 1395 to 1405 by court sculptor Claus Sluter and his nephew Claus de Werve, is on the…

