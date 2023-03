Once home to Burgundy's powerful dukes, this monumental palace with a neoclassical facade overlooks place de la Libération, old Dijon's magnificent central square dating from 1686. The palace's eastern wing houses the outstanding Musée des Beaux-Arts, whose entrance is next to the Tour de Bar, a squat 14th-century tower that once served as a prison. The remainder of the palace houses municipal offices that are off limits to the public.