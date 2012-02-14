Welcome to Burgundy
Two great French passions, wine and food, come together here in a particularly rich and enticing form. In 2015, Burgundy's vineyards were granted Unesco World Heritage status in recognition of the region's centuries-old history of viticulture, combined with the remarkable diversity of its winegrowing terroir (land).
Burgundy is also a paradise for lovers of the great outdoors. You can cycle through the Côte d'Or vineyards, hike the wild reaches of the Parc Naturel Régional du Morvan, glide along the Yonne's waterways in a canal boat, or float above it all in a hot-air balloon.
Top experiences in Burgundy
Recent articles
Burgundy activities
Burgundy Small-Group Wine Tour, Côte de Beaune, from Dijon
Meet your guide in the morning near the train station in Dijon and take a seat in your air-conditioned minivan. Then, head off into rural Burgundy — where lush vineyards line the rolling hillsides. Along the way, admire sweeping views over the Corton Grand Cru region in beautiful Côte de Beaune. First, explore the pretty town of Beaune as your guide sheds light on the region’s winemaking traditions and history. Stroll along winding, cobbled streets where life ticks past at a relaxing pace, and soak up the atmosphere in this impossibly beautiful corner of central France. Next, visit the cellars of a local boutique winery, where a variety of vintages lie slowly maturing in gigantic oak barrels. Sample some of the delicate Premier Cru and Grand Cru red and white wines in production at the winery, and gain insight into the complex flavors in your glass. Explore Beaune further at your leisure during free time, and maybe try other local produce such as blackcurrant liquor, spiced honey cake or aniseed candy. Perhaps visit La Moutarderie Fallot (own expense) — where delicious Burgundy mustard is made — and sample some of the diverse mustards in production. Then, return to your starting point in Dijon to conclude your tour.
Wine Tasting - Cote de Nuits Region with Two Cellar Visits
Today you will journey through the vineyards of the Cote de Nuits wine district, traveling through the villages of Fixin, Gevrey Chambertin, Morey Saint Denis, Chambolle-Musigny, Vougeot, Vosne-Romanee and Nuits St Georges on the Route des Grands Crus and along small vineyard roads.Your wine specialist-guide will explain the different varieties and wine qualities as well as different tasks performed throughout the year to care for the vines, the harvest, and historical aspects of the vines and villages.The tour stops for two guided cellar visits and comprehensive wine tasting where everything you've learned throughout the day comes together.Enjoy the delights of Burgundy - one sip at a time!Hotel pickup is available, please click on 'View Additional Info' below for full list of hotels included.
Small-Group Burgundy Wine and Cheese Tasting Tour
Your half-day, small-group crash course in French wine and cheese begins with pickup by air-conditioned minivan in central Dijon. Relax on a leisurely ride through the French countryside. If you’ve ever wanted to know more about Burgundy’s wines and cheese, this is a great introduction.Learn from your guide about Burgundian wines like pinot noir and the importance of terroir with a Côte de Nuits vineyard tour. Visit classic wine-producing villages and see some of the region’s historic memorials during the scenic ride. Note the castle-like buildings, vineyards, and quaint signs with grape bunches marking the Route des Grands Crus (Route of Great Wines). Follow your wine specialist into a caveau, or wine cellar, to try sips of the wines as you learn about them. Toward the end of the tour, sample a delicious plate of local artisanal cheeses paired with two wines from the Côte de Nuits. The cheeses sampled might include such standouts as Epoisses or Chaource, among others. Then settle in for the drive back to Dijon. If you weren’t a Francophile before this tour, you’re sure to be one by the end.
Burgundy Wine and Food Tasting Small-Group Tour from Dijon
Following a pickup in central Dijon, hop aboard your minibus and travel out of the city into the rolling hills of Burgundy — widely considered among France’s finest winegrowing regions. Along the way, admire sweeping views over the fertile vineyards coating the landscape. First, visit a local winery and explore the cellars with your guide. Gain insight into the winemaking process, and sample a selection of Premier Cru red and whites paired with local cheeses or fine chocolates.Head onward to a second Burgundy winery and learn of the estate’s rich family history. Taste a diverse range of Pinot Noir wines, developed in harmony with the region’s rich traditions.On route back to Dijon, visit the charming village of Gevrey-Chambertin then return to central Dijon to conclude your tour.
North Burgundy and Chablis Wine Tasting Tour from Paris
You will meet your Sommelier in Paris. After a 2-hour ride in a air-conditioned van with a maximum of 8 people, you will arrive in the lovely village of Chablis. Your first wine-tasting takes place at a famous Chablis producer, where you will visit the caves, see the fermenting tanks, barrels, old vintage bottles, and finish with various wine tastings. You will then head to a typical village of Burgundy, where ancient grapes varieties are still grown. You will enjoy your second tasting during a wine,cheese and meet pairing lunch at a family-run producer.After lunch break, your sommelier will drive you through the vineyards area to another Burgundy appellations famous for its great Pinot Noir wines. You will learn about french wine labels, "terroirs", Burgundy grapes varieties and also about the epic history of the Knights Templar and Cistercians monks. Your final tasting will take place in a historic wine cave from the XI century built by monks. Return to central Paris around 7pm.
Small-Group Côte de Nuits Burgundy Wine Tour from Beaune
After meeting your driver-guide in central Beaune, you will board your Mercedes 8-seater minivan and begin your journey into the Burgandy region.Enjoy a picturesque drive through the villages of the Cote de Nuits: Nuits-Saint-Georges, Vosne-Romanée and Vougeot which is considered the equivalent of the “Champs-Elysées” in Burgundy. While stopping at the vineyards, your guide will explain the Terroir and the different steps needed along the year to harvest the best Pinot Noir possible called "L’expression du Terroir”.Discover Chateau du Clos Vougeot (entrance fees included) with an interior visit. This chateau was founded in 1098 by monks and the vineyard of Clos de Vougeot represents 50 hectares nowadays divided into 80 owners. It is famous for housing the brotherhood of the knights of the tastevin and for its Grands Crus (high-quality products).Lunch at leisure.After lunch, continue the sightseeing with a drive along the Grands Crus road and stop at the famous Romanée-Conti. Considered as the most prestigious name of Burgundy, this plot of 1.8 hectares produces the most expensive wine of the world.Finally, before returning to your original departure point in central Beaune, you will take two tours with wine tastings at local wine estates around Nuits-Saint-Georges. Here, you will discover two family producers that contribute to the reputation of the Burgundy wines, delicate and complex. Such a nice moment that your palate will definitely appreciate!At around 5:30pm, you will return to your vehicle and return to Beaune.