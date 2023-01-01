Covering 6362 sq km, Altai Tavan Bogd National Park takes in the Tavan Bogd massif – which includes Khuiten Uul (4374m), Mongolia's highest mountain – and the stunning lakes of Khoton, Khurgan and Dayan. Fauna includes argali sheep, ibex, maral (Asiatic red deer), stone marten, deer, elk, Altai snowcock and eagles.

At the time of research, the park admission fee was due to increase to T10,000. Border permits are mandatory and non-Mongolians must travel with a Mongolian guide (this can be your driver), who will need their passports.