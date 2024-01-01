The shoreline of Khurgan Nuur is dry and exposed. Few people travel along its southern shore, but if you are going this way, you can seek out a stupa-like construction and several burial sites. Close to the top of the southern shore is a balbal (stone figure believed to be a Turkic grave marker).
