Khurgan Nuur

Western Mongolia

The shoreline of Khurgan Nuur is dry and exposed. Few people travel along its southern shore, but if you are going this way, you can seek out a stupa-like construction and several burial sites. Close to the top of the southern shore is a balbal (stone figure believed to be a Turkic grave marker).

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Khoton Lake at the foot of the Altai Mountains near the Chinese border, Altai Tavan Bogd National Park.

    Altai Tavan Bogd National Park

    7.64 MILES

    Covering 6362 sq km, Altai Tavan Bogd National Park takes in the Tavan Bogd massif – which includes Khuiten Uul (4374m), Mongolia's highest mountain…

  • Khoton Nuur lake in Mongolian Altai.

    Khoton Nuur

    12.38 MILES

    The southern shore along Khoton Nuur has excellent camping spots, especially around Ulaan Tolgoi, a spit of land that juts majestically into the lake. The…

  • Moustachioed Balbal

    Moustachioed Balbal

    13.73 MILES

    In the Mogoit Valley is this oddly moustachioed balbal (stone figure believed to be a Turkic grave marker). There is a Kazakh cemetery with an interesting…

  • Waterfall

    Waterfall

    10.65 MILES

    These 20m-high falls cascade over black boulders in summer with snow still clumped in shady spots under rocks and trees.

  • Mogoit Valley Balbal

    Mogoit Valley Balbal

    8.39 MILES

    This balbal (stone figure believed to be a Turkic grave marker) can be found south of Mogoit Valley, on the way to Khurgan Nuur.

  • Syrgal Balbal

    Syrgal Balbal

    5.15 MILES

    This balbal (stone figure believed to be a Turkic grave marker) is about 8km south of Syrgal's shops.

