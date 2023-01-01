The southern shore along Khoton Nuur has excellent camping spots, especially around Ulaan Tolgoi, a spit of land that juts majestically into the lake. The northern tip of the lake is marked by Aral Tolgoi (Island Head), a hill surrounded by verdant pastureland and rocky escarpments. A border station at the northern end of the lake will check if your border permit is in order.

Coming around the southern shore of Khoton Nuur, you can camp in secluded coves or explore the valleys that lead towards China. There are some difficult river crossings on your way back to Syrgal.