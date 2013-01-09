9-Day Kanuku Mountain Expedition from Lethem

After sleeping the first night in Lethem, we will make our way to the little community of Nappi. We meet the local guides and have a short briefing before we are driven to the foot of the mountains. From here the trekking begins.We will have two days of trekking alongside the edge of the mountains. An approximate total of 16 kilometers will need to be covered while trekking through the beautiful rainforest. First day we will go trough the technique of setting up a camp for the night.When the camp is once again packed in our backpacks we will trek the last 8 kilometers to get to our permanent camp deep in the jungle. We will go through more technical stuff of living in the base and prepare for a comfortable stay. The afternoon will be used for fishing after some of the giants and piranhas living in the creek running next to the camp.Every night will be spend walking the forest with our local guides to spot some of the animals in the area. An abundance of tree snakes live in and around camp and with the right luck we will be able to spot some of these on the many walks. We will leave the permanent camp on day 5 or 6 to take the trek back towards civilization again. Moving on the cleared path and camp on the way. Upon arrival back in Nappi a 4X4 will pick us up and drive us back to Lethem for a relaxing night.There will be chances of putting up small traditional survival shelters in the trees that will give an ideal chance of taking pictures of some of the many shy mammals that live in the area. We will try to dive with bow and arrow to fish in the crystal clear water. We will fish from above the surface with bow and arrow and the locals can demonstrate hunting in the forest with bow and arrow if wished to see by participants.Overall a good mix of wildlife and nature experiences, physical efforts and technical insight in the art of living in the jungle.