Georgetown, the country's crumbling colonial capital, is distinctly Caribbean with a rocking nightlife, great places to eat and an edgy market. The interior of the country is more Amazonian with its Amerindian communities and unparalleled wildlife-viewing opportunities tucked quietly away from the capital's hoopla. From sea turtle nesting grounds along the country's north coast to riding with vaqueros (cowboys) at a ranch in the south, Guyana is well worth the mud, bumps and sweat.
8-Day Rupununi Savanna and Kaieteur Water Falls
Day 1: Saturday -ArrivalTransfer to Georgetown hotel for overnight.Overnight at Sleep In Hotel Day 2: Sunday -Kaieteur Falls (B-L)Fly to Kaieteur Falls. See the majestic 740 foot (225 meter) natural wonder from different vantage points. Spend 2 hours at the falls. Picnic lunch and afternoon return to your hotel. Overnight at Sleep In Hotel Day 3: Monday- Iwokrama (B-L-D) Transfer to the airport for your flight to Annai. Upon arrival drive to Iwokrama River Lodge. The Iwokrama Center for Rain forest Conservation and Development is 360,000 hectares of virgin forest in the center of Guyana. The field station was established in 1996 to promote the conservation and equitable and sustainable use of tropical rain forests largely for ecological, economic and social benefits to the world. Over the years many tourists including birders from all over the world have visited Iwokrama. After dinner, enjoy a boat trip on the Essequibo River in search of caiman, other night animals and nocturnal birds. Overnight at Iwokrama River Lodge Day 4: Tuesday- Iwokrama/Turtle Mountain (B-L-D) After breakfast, depart on a 30-minute boat ride to the foot of Turtle Mountain for a hike to its 951 foot (290 meter) summit. You may observe many species of monkeys, including the red howler, black spider and wedge-capped capuchin. In the afternoon, take a walk in the nearby forest. You may come across several species of birds, including Black-necked Aracari, Screaming Piha, Grey-chinned Hermit, Crested Oropendola, Blue-and-Yellow Macaw and Black Curassow, Jaburi storks, Roseate Spoonbills, Wood Storks, Black Skimmers, Boat-billed, Herons and Muscovy Ducks.Overnight at Iwokrama River Lodge Day 5: Wednesday- Annai Day Tour (B-L-D) After breakfast, drive to Annai and transfer to your lodge/guesthouse. After checking in visit the Amerindian village of Annai and learn about their way of life. Then, visit the women cooperative peanut butter factory. Overnight at Rock View LodgeDay 6: Thursday- Fly to Georgetown (B-L) Fly back to Georgetown. Transfer to your hotel for overnight. This afternoon enjoy a sun set cruise where you will spot scarlet ibises , herons and other species in their natural habitat. Overnight at Status Hotel Day 7: Friday- Essequibo River Dutch Tour (B-L) Today you will explore the old former Dutch plantations and forts while soaking in the beauty of the mighty Essequibo River. Return to your hotel for overnight.Overnight at Status Hotel Day 8: Saturday- DepartureTransfer to the airport for your departure flight.
5-Day Guyana Wildlife and Nature Eco Tour
Day 1: Arrive in Guyana We will transfer you from the airport to your hotel in Georgetown. Overnight at Sleep Inn International Hotel or similarDay 2: Sloth Island (B, L, D) Transfer to the town of Parika and drive over the Harbour Bridge and then by boat along the Essequibo River, Guyana's largest River, which is 20 miles wide at its widest point. Continue to Sloth Island Nature Resort which is a beautiful and comfortable retreat where nature is untouched and pristine rainforests create a magical setting. The eight well-appointed rooms are spacious and tastefully furnished. The cuisine is excellent. The recent spotting of the Harpy Eagle has catapulted Sloth Island onto the international bird watching calendar. Choose from: bird watching, nature walks, wildlife viewing, swimming, canoeing, fishing or just relaxing in a hammock in the shade of the trees. This evening, as the sun sets, we take an excursion up the Essequibo River by motor boat for a spectacular and unforgettable tour at Parrot Island where thousands of parrots come to roost. Return to Sloth Island Resort for dinner.Overnight at Sloth Island Nature ResortDay 3: Birding, Wildlife Viewing, Amerindian Village Tour & Dutch Forts (B, L, D) This morning we will take a boat trip to the nearby Amerindian Village of Falmouth where we will learn about the Amerindian way of life. We might also be lucky to see the villagers making cassava bread. For the more adventurous, enjoy a nature walk in the logging trail which might turn up an interesting list of birds such as the harpy eagle . We continue to the Mazaruni river for a visit to the Kykoveral Dutch Fort and learn about the earliest Dutch occupation in Guyana. Overnight at Sloth Island Nature ResortDay 4: Return to Georgetown (B, L, D) Early morning eco-tour navigating the water and nature trails at Sloth Island Nature Resort. After breakfast transfer to Georgetown or continue on your onward journey. Overnight at Sleep Inn International Hotel or similarDay 5: DepartureTransfer to airport for your departing flight. NOTE: listed hotels are subject to availability at time of booking. If unavailable, we will provide one of a similar quality/price.
4-Day Guyana River and Nature Safari
Day 1: Arrival Fly to Guyana and transfer to the hotel for overnight. Overnight at Sleep in HotelDay 2: Sloth Island, Essequibo and Mazaruni River Safari (B, L, D) You will be picked up from your hotel and transferred to the town of Parika. Join our boat and travel up the Essequibo River to Sloth Island Nature Resort. The journey itself takes approximately 1 hour .Sloth Island is a place of tranquil beauty, where peace takes you over and nature leads you on a journey into lush green forests and a kaleidoscope of natural colours as you walk through the rain forest. At Sloth Island you’ll will hear the melodious sounds of birds on the treetops and the distant chatter of monkeys.The Main house offers 8 well appointed and spacious, self contained rooms for your comfort They exude a carefree and uncomplicated and simple lifestyle. Tibisiri and other furnishings and comfortable hammocks complete the transition into the natural world. Hospitable staff will provide you with delicious meals that will delight your taste buds. Long white sandy beaches are welcoming to those who wish to swim, or just take some sun tan! Other possibilities are boating /canoeing or kayaking to nearby Amerindian villages.. A mid Canopy walkway (10 ft high) is ideal for nature walks at any time of the day to spot sloth, and monkeys and other wildlife.. This evening, as the sun sets, you'll take an excursion up the Essequibo River by motor boat for a spectacular and unforgettable tour at Parrot Island where thousands of parrots come to roost. Return to Sloth Island Resort for dinner. Overnight at Sloth Island Nature ReserveDay 3: Kaieteur Falls (B, L, D) At dawn you will enjoy a nature walk in nearby trails. After an early breakfast, you'll be transferred to Georgetown and to the airport for your 1 hour flight to the famous Kaieteur Falls. At 741 feet (225 meters) Kaieteur Falls is five times the height of Niagara. It is a sight to behold. There is no other like Kaieteur in beauty and grandeur! View the waterfalls from various vantage points. You may be lucky to see the rare Guianan Cock-of-the-rock on your 2 hour tour. We will transfer you back to Georgetown in the afternoon and to your hotel. Overnight at Sleep in HotelDay 4: DepartureReturn home.
5-Day Guyana and Suriname Tour
Day 1. Arrival in Guyana Arrive in Guyana, a nature lover's gem, waiting to be discovered. It is known as the land of many waters and the giants of the world; among them, the mighty Essequibo River, Giant Arapaima fish, Harpy eagle, the Anaconda, Giant Otters, Black Caiman, Jaguars and more. Transfer to your hotel for overnight.Day 2: Georgetown city tour and Kaieteur Falls tour (Breakfast, Boxed Lunch)Georgetown was called Longchamps by the French, and Stabroek by the Dutch. This open air museum displays many historical monuments, many of them gracious colonial buildings. Wide tree lined avenues and beautiful architecture, ranging from Gothic to Elizabethan, are feature of this city. We drive along Main Street, High Street and Brickdam; visit St Georges Cathedral, the tallest freestanding wooden building in the world, picturesque City hall standing gaily at the corner of regent and high streets.; St Andrew's Kirk - a 198 years old church of Scottish origins; the Victorian Law courts which stands proudly in High street; Stabroek Market, Parliament building , Prime Minister's Residence, and State House, the Walter Roth, the national museum, the Botanical and zoological gardens. Travel to the Ogle airport and join our flight to the spectacular single drop waterfalls - Kaieteur Falls where the legend of the great old chief of the Patamona tribe whose name was Kaie sacrificed himself to the Makonaima by canoeing over the falls to save his people from being destroyed by the savage Caribs. After spending two hours exploring the gorge, we will fly back to Georgetown and transfer to our hotel for overnight.Day 3: Drive from Guyana to Suriname (Boxed Breakfast, Lunch)The day begins with a 4am drive to Molsen creek where we will join a ferry to cross the Corentyne River, arriving late in the afternoon. Upon arrival we will check into our hotel for overnight. Day 4: Historical Plantation & Paramaribo city tour (Breakfast, Lunch)Visit to the old coffee plantation which is only a 30-minute drive away from Paramaribo.Enjoy a ride through the tropical rain forest where butterflies, dragonflies, monkeys, sloths and reptiles are some of the many animals you may encounter. The trail leads to a historical plantation village where a tour is given an old coffee factory.Afterwards we return to Paramaribo to enjoy a city tour of this historical UNESCO Heritage city. Our visit will include the fort, market, central Paramaribo where we will see well preserved architecture which makes this a pleasant city. Return to your hotel for overnight. Day 5: Departure. Early transfer to airport for departing flight home.*Note: This tour itinerary is based on minimum of 4-8 persons.The tour may also start in Suriname and end in Guyana.
9-Day or 11-Day Guyana Burro Burro River Trip
This tour runs without a fixed itinerary and will be able to be customize after the individual wishes of the participants. We will venture down the Burro Burro river near the village of Surama to experience one of the absolute best ways of spotting and seeing wildlife in the Iwokrama rainforest. We will get a chance of camping on several spots to go deeper in to this pristine rainforest and set up our camp and learn about living in this environment. Typically during day we will try to fish some of the rivers giants, look for animal tracks, try to spot giant river otters or simply relax and save energy for the night time adventure. We can take 1-2 tours in to the forest on foot to see some of the plant life that are to be found in the forest and get acquaintance with moving light weight around. The night time will be used for spotting animals along the side of the creek such as tapir, anacondas, labba, tree snakes among many more. If you wish, your guide can demonstrate traditional bow hunting after mammals if spotted and fish in the water. Bring a good camera because you will not get a better chance of spectacular pictures of wildlife!
9-Day Kanuku Mountain Expedition from Lethem
After sleeping the first night in Lethem, we will make our way to the little community of Nappi. We meet the local guides and have a short briefing before we are driven to the foot of the mountains. From here the trekking begins.We will have two days of trekking alongside the edge of the mountains. An approximate total of 16 kilometers will need to be covered while trekking through the beautiful rainforest. First day we will go trough the technique of setting up a camp for the night.When the camp is once again packed in our backpacks we will trek the last 8 kilometers to get to our permanent camp deep in the jungle. We will go through more technical stuff of living in the base and prepare for a comfortable stay. The afternoon will be used for fishing after some of the giants and piranhas living in the creek running next to the camp.Every night will be spend walking the forest with our local guides to spot some of the animals in the area. An abundance of tree snakes live in and around camp and with the right luck we will be able to spot some of these on the many walks. We will leave the permanent camp on day 5 or 6 to take the trek back towards civilization again. Moving on the cleared path and camp on the way. Upon arrival back in Nappi a 4X4 will pick us up and drive us back to Lethem for a relaxing night.There will be chances of putting up small traditional survival shelters in the trees that will give an ideal chance of taking pictures of some of the many shy mammals that live in the area. We will try to dive with bow and arrow to fish in the crystal clear water. We will fish from above the surface with bow and arrow and the locals can demonstrate hunting in the forest with bow and arrow if wished to see by participants.Overall a good mix of wildlife and nature experiences, physical efforts and technical insight in the art of living in the jungle.