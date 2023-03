Iwokrama's Canopy Walkway, 60km east of the river crossing and the Iwokrama River Lodge, is a series of walkways 30m above the forest floor, connecting several platforms that offer bird's-eye views of native greenheart trees, high-dwelling red howler monkeys and lots of birds. Dawn and late afternoon are the best times to see birds and other wildlife.

The walkway is 500m from the Atta Rainforest Lodge.