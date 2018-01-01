Welcome to Beaune
The jewel of Beaune's old city is the magnificent Hôtel-Dieu, France's most splendiferous medieval charity hospital.
Burgundy Small-Group Wine Tour, Côte de Beaune, from Dijon
Meet your guide in the morning near the train station in Dijon and take a seat in your air-conditioned minivan. Then, head off into rural Burgundy — where lush vineyards line the rolling hillsides. Along the way, admire sweeping views over the Corton Grand Cru region in beautiful Côte de Beaune. First, explore the pretty town of Beaune as your guide sheds light on the region’s winemaking traditions and history. Stroll along winding, cobbled streets where life ticks past at a relaxing pace, and soak up the atmosphere in this impossibly beautiful corner of central France. Next, visit the cellars of a local boutique winery, where a variety of vintages lie slowly maturing in gigantic oak barrels. Sample some of the delicate Premier Cru and Grand Cru red and white wines in production at the winery, and gain insight into the complex flavors in your glass. Explore Beaune further at your leisure during free time, and maybe try other local produce such as blackcurrant liquor, spiced honey cake or aniseed candy. Perhaps visit La Moutarderie Fallot (own expense) — where delicious Burgundy mustard is made — and sample some of the diverse mustards in production. Then, return to your starting point in Dijon to conclude your tour.
Small-Group Côte de Nuits Burgundy Wine Tour from Beaune
After meeting your driver-guide in central Beaune, you will board your Mercedes 8-seater minivan and begin your journey into the Burgandy region.Enjoy a picturesque drive through the villages of the Cote de Nuits: Nuits-Saint-Georges, Vosne-Romanée and Vougeot which is considered the equivalent of the “Champs-Elysées” in Burgundy. While stopping at the vineyards, your guide will explain the Terroir and the different steps needed along the year to harvest the best Pinot Noir possible called "L’expression du Terroir”.Discover Chateau du Clos Vougeot (entrance fees included) with an interior visit. This chateau was founded in 1098 by monks and the vineyard of Clos de Vougeot represents 50 hectares nowadays divided into 80 owners. It is famous for housing the brotherhood of the knights of the tastevin and for its Grands Crus (high-quality products).Lunch at leisure.After lunch, continue the sightseeing with a drive along the Grands Crus road and stop at the famous Romanée-Conti. Considered as the most prestigious name of Burgundy, this plot of 1.8 hectares produces the most expensive wine of the world.Finally, before returning to your original departure point in central Beaune, you will take two tours with wine tastings at local wine estates around Nuits-Saint-Georges. Here, you will discover two family producers that contribute to the reputation of the Burgundy wines, delicate and complex. Such a nice moment that your palate will definitely appreciate!At around 5:30pm, you will return to your vehicle and return to Beaune.
Burgundy Bike Tour with Wine Tasting from Beaune
This tour takes you into the vineyards of the cote de Beaune. After a briefing about how to use the bicycle and adjust your helmet, you will be riding in the heart of the Burgundy wine region. This full day bike tour in Burgundy has everything from wine tasting, to visiting a charming XIII century medieval castle.This Burgundy bike tour takes you on a breathtaking route through the hills of the Cote de Beaune passing vineyards, villages and fields. Taking in the sights, smells and sounds, enjoy a scenic downhill before to cross the plots of Montrachet Grand Cru.With your guide, have lunch and taste the local delicacies. Aftwards, you will be riding to an easy cycle path crossing famous wines villages.On the way, you will have a wine tasting at the vineyard, which is a good excuse to talk about the different wines in Burgundy. You'll understand and learn about the plant, the soil and why Burgundy wine is the best!A local producer will open his winery for a visit of his estate and stone cellar. You will taste at least 4 wines from the domain. For sure you may be able to buy some bottles. The winemaker will deliver the bottles directly to your hotel or could ship it home.Then, from Pommard you will go back to Beaune by minivan.
Half-Day Tour of Beaune with Wine Tasting from Dijon
Prestige tasting of Côte de Beaune and/or Côte de Nuits wines: 5 to 7 white and red (Pinot Noir) wines, including exceptional Premier Cru or Grand Cru.Free time in the historical town of Beaune, Burgundy’s wine capital (about 1 hour). Suggested free-time options (*entrance fees not included).The Hospices de Beaune, one of the region's must-seesor Extensive tasting in a wine cellar (7 to 12 wines)or Tasting at the mustard-makers la Moutarderie Fallot (closed on Sundays)or The old town and its traditional shops (blackcurrant liquor, mustard, honey spice cake, Flavigny aniseed…)Burgundy’s « Champs Elysées » with its legendary vineyard plots : Romanée Conti, Chambertin, Clos de Vougeot, Corton Charlemagne… Short stroll through the vines.
Full Day Private Tour - Wine Tasting Including 6 Grands Crus - The Best of Burgundy
All the Grands Crus Wine Road from Gevrey-Chambertin to Chassagne-Montrachet, via Vosne-Romanée.Stroll through the vineyards and explanations on the legendary Grands Crus plots: Romanée Conti, Richebourg, La Tâche, Echezeaux, Chambertin, Clos de Vougeot, Corton-Charlemagne, Montrachet…Private visit of an acclaimed estate in the Côte de Beaune for a grand tasting through different vintages.Grands Crus lunch at a family-run estate in the Côte de Beaune or Côte de Nuits. (Closed Sundays) A selection of the owner’s best Pinots Noirs and white wines, including Premier Cru and Grand Cru classed wines. Food and wine pairing with a three course regional menu, including local cheeses. Visit the cellars of the family-owned estate filled with oak barrels and old vintages after lunch. Afternoon in the prestigious Côte de Nuits appellations: Vosne-Romanée, Gevrey-Chambertin, Nuits-Saint-Georges, Chambolle-Musigny, Morey-Saint-Denis... The home of world-renowned Burgundy reds.Tasting in a private vaulted wine cellar. Enjoy an insider’s selection of wines from estates not open to the public. Discover hidden local gems difficult to find outside of Burgundy.
Full Day Private Tour with Tasting of 10 Grands Crus - The Best of Burgundy
