Small-Group Côte de Nuits Burgundy Wine Tour from Beaune

After meeting your driver-guide in central Beaune, you will board your Mercedes 8-seater minivan and begin your journey into the Burgandy region.Enjoy a picturesque drive through the villages of the Cote de Nuits: Nuits-Saint-Georges, Vosne-Romanée and Vougeot which is considered the equivalent of the “Champs-Elysées” in Burgundy. While stopping at the vineyards, your guide will explain the Terroir and the different steps needed along the year to harvest the best Pinot Noir possible called "L’expression du Terroir”.Discover Chateau du Clos Vougeot (entrance fees included) with an interior visit. This chateau was founded in 1098 by monks and the vineyard of Clos de Vougeot represents 50 hectares nowadays divided into 80 owners. It is famous for housing the brotherhood of the knights of the tastevin and for its Grands Crus (high-quality products).Lunch at leisure.After lunch, continue the sightseeing with a drive along the Grands Crus road and stop at the famous Romanée-Conti. Considered as the most prestigious name of Burgundy, this plot of 1.8 hectares produces the most expensive wine of the world.Finally, before returning to your original departure point in central Beaune, you will take two tours with wine tastings at local wine estates around Nuits-Saint-Georges. Here, you will discover two family producers that contribute to the reputation of the Burgundy wines, delicate and complex. Such a nice moment that your palate will definitely appreciate!At around 5:30pm, you will return to your vehicle and return to Beaune.