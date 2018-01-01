Welcome to Greymouth
5-Day South Island Tour from Christchurch
Your five-day exploration of New Zealand's spectacular South Island begins with the stunning scenery of the foothills of the Southern Alps and a lunchtime visit to Mt Cook, New Zealand's highest mountain. After spending the night in Queenstown, you'll take an unforgettable cruise on majestic Milford Sound, surrounded by rock walls scarred by glaciers rising vertically from the sea. You'll have a day free to explore Queenstown on your own, then travel along New Zealand's most stunning highway to the World Heritage Westland National Park. The route up the West Coast takes you past soaring mountain ranges, native forests and lakes to the Fox and Franz Josef Glaciers. A "living river of ice", the Franz Josef Glacier is more than 7,000 years old and a must-see for any visitor to New Zealand. On the final day of your South Island tour you'll travel along the rugged West Coast to Shantytown, a faithful reconstruction of a Westland gold-rush town. You'll also stop at Greymouth, the center for thousands of diggers during the historic gold strikes of the 1860s. Your five-day tour concludes with a trip to Christchurch aboard the famous TranzAlpine Express, one of the top 10 train journeys in the world.
4-Day Great Southern Island Circle Tour from Christchurch
Day 1: Christchurch/Mt Cook/Queenstown Travel through the Canterbury Plains to the Southern Alps. Cross Burkes Pass to Lake Tekapo and visit the Church of the Good Shepherd. Travel up Lake Pukaki to Mt Cook, New Zealand's highest mountain. Stop for lunch (not inclued) before crossing Lindis Pass. Travel along Kawerau Gorge to Queenstown. Accommodation: Heartland Hotel Queenstown or similar Day 2: Milford Sound Day Excursion Travel along Lake Wakatipu beneath Remarkables to Te Anau. See the Mirror Lakes and continue past Christie Falls. Enter the Homer Tunnel, drilled through the solid rock of a mountain. Cruise along Milford Sound where you'll see Mitre Peak and rock walls rising 1200m vertically from the sea. Re-board your coach for a Queenstown return. Optional lunch on cruise available. Accommodation: Heartland Hotel Queenstown or similar Day 3: Queenstown/Franz Josef Glacier Travel along Lake Wanaka to Haast Pass. Pass through Central Otago and the majestic peaks of the Southern Alps with its rivers and rainforests. Continue up the West Coast past mountain ranges, native forests and lakes to Fox and Franz Josef Glaciers. Franz Josef Glacier is a 'living river of ice', 11 kilometers long and over 7,000 years old. Accommodation: Scenic Hotel Franz Josef Glacier or similar Day 4: Franz Josef/Greymouth/Arthur's Pass/Christchurch Travel along the West Coast to Shantytown, a reconstructed Gold Rush town and then to Greymouth, where thousands of diggers lived during the gold strikes of the 1860's. Travel through Arthur's Pass to Christchurch via the TranzAlpine Express.
3-Day South Island Circle Tour from Christchurch
Day 1: Christchurch — Mt Cook — QueenstownBoard a coach in Christchurch and travel through the rich pastoral farm land of the Canterbury Plains. Watch as the scenery changes as you make your way through the foothills of the Southern Alps, across Burkes Pass and to Lake Tekapo, where Church of the Good Shepherd stands proudly on the shore. Continue along the western side of Lake Pukaki and arrive at Mt Cook, New Zealand's highest mountain, where you'll have free time to soak in your stellar surroundings. Cross Lindis Pass and skirt the Kawerau Gorge before arriving in Queenstown for the night.Overnight: Heartland Hotel Queenstown or similarDay 2: Queenstown — Franz Josef GlacierFrom your Queenstown hotel, drive along the shores of Lake Wanaka and Lake Hawea to Haast Pass, one of New Zealand's most stunning highway routes and the gateway to World Heritage Westland National Park. After passing through the flat grasslands of Central Otago, ascend up to the majestic peaks of the Southern Alps and the rivers and rainforests of Westland. Travel up the West Coast past spectacular mountain ranges, forests and lakes to Franz Josef Glacier, a jaw-dropping 7-mile (11-km) glacier dating back more than 7,000 years. Stay overnight at a unique hotel tucked away in the mountains.Overnight: Scenic Hotel Franz Josef GlacierDay 3: Franz Josef Glacier — Greymouth — ChristchurchWake up to beautiful mountain scenery before embarking on the last day of your tour. Travel back in time to the West Coast Gold Rush in Greymouth, the center for thousands of diggers during the historic gold strikes of the 1860s. Board the renowned TranzAlpine train for your homeward journey across the Southern Alps, along the banks of the Waimakiriri River Gorge to the Canterbury Plains, arriving finally in Christchurch in the evening. From here you'll be taken to your hotel or the airport for your onward journey.
10-Day South Island Adventure from Christchurch
Day 1: Christchurch to Franz Josef Travel over the famous Arthur’s Pass to the historic gold mining town of Greymouth and then down onto the West Coast. You will visit Hokitika, famous for pounamu (jade), en route to Franz Josef, home of the mighty glacier.Accommodation: Lodge in the rainforestDay 2: Free day in Franz JosefThe day is spent in Franz Josef, a World Heritage area. As well as the glacier, the area is famous for its excellent walking trails. There are many great options, but a guided trip (at passenger's own expense) will enable you to get closer to the glacier.Accommodation: Lodge in the rainforestDay 3: Franz Josef to WanakaDepart early to visit Lake Matheson for a walk at this amazing mirror-like lake, stop at Fox Glacier for pickups, and then travel through the mountainous Haast Pass and Makarora. We pass by the beautiful Lake Hawea and arrive in Wanaka by late afternoon.Accommodation: Central HostelActivities: Walk Lake Matheson, visit Blue Pools, explore Wanaka.Day 4: Wanaka to Queenstown Take a scenic bike ride around the lake before we depart Wanaka and cruise down to the famous A.J. Hackett bungy site, where you can bungy if you dare! Then, it’s on to the ‘Adventure Capital of the World!’, the vibrant lakeside town of Queenstown.Accommodation: Central HostelActivities: Scenic bike ride (suitable for all levels)Days 5, 6 & 7: Queenstown With so much to see and do in and around Queenstown, you need three full days to take it all in! You'll also get to experience the exhilarating Shotover Jet Boat ride (Day 5) and take a day trip to the spectacular Doubtful Sound in Fiordland National Park (Day 6). Other optional activities are at your own expense.Accommodation: Central HostelActivities: Shotover Jet, Doubtful Sound day tripDay 8: Queenstown to Mt CookTonight we stay at the base of New Zealand's tallest mountain, Mount Cook. Head out on a hike among awe-inspiring scenery. It's the perfect place for stargazing too!Accommodation: Stunning alpine lodge.Day 9: Mt Cook to ChristchurchWe make our way through the 'Lord of the Rings' landscape past turquoise Lake Tekapo, where we stop for ice-skating, snow tubing or a swim at the hot springs. Continue across the Canterbury Plains to arrive in Christchurch by early evening.Accommodation: Purpose built backpackers near the city centre.Day 10: Free day in ChristchurchYour journey officially comes to an end here, but if you have more time to explore before you depart, we recommend checking out some of the city's highlights, such as the Re:Start Mall, Quake City or Canterbury Museum. We hope you had a blast!
2 Day Queenstown to Christchurch via Glaciers
Day 1 - Queenstown to Franz Josef Glacier with Newmans Coachlines Queenstown to Franz Josef Glacier Depart Queenstown by coach passing through Cromwell, Wanaka and Hawea before travelling over the magnificent Haast Pass into Westland. On arrival transfer to your accommodation. A local shuttle is available to take you to the glacier base where you can enjoy some short walks and magnificent views. Perhaps take a scenic helicopter flight for the ultimate view. Spectacular photo opportunities abound of these huge ice masses. Watch out for keas (native parrots) and their inquisitive cheeky play. Glacier Valley shuttle You will be met at your accommodation by a representative from Glacier Valley Eco Tours and taken on a short tour to view the glacier. Your shuttle vehicle will transfer you up the Franz Josef valley to the road end. Here you will have the opportunity to walk to view the glacier from a viewing platform. Or enjoy one of the short walks available in this area. You will be returned to your accommodation by the Glacier Valley Eco Tours shuttle. Your accommodation: Punga Grove motel & suites Day 2 - Franz Josef to Greymouth, then take the Tranz Alpine train to ChristchurchFranz Josef to Greymouth Train Station by Intercity Coach This morning travel north through the small townships of Whataroa and Harihari. Stop at the Bushman's Centre for refreshments and a chance to experience a bit of West Coast humour. Continue through the township of Ross, which in the late 1800s was the centre of one of New Zealand's richest alluvial goldfields. In 1903 the largest gold nugget ever found in New Zealand was discovered at Jones Creek, not far from the town centre. It weighed 2807 grams. The New Zealand Government later purchased the nugget and presented it as a coronation gift to King George V. On arrival into Hokitika there is time to purchase lunch, walk around the town centre, to view the greenstone factories, visit the woodworking studio, or just relax and enjoy the windswept coast. Hokitika is the administrative and commercial centre for this part of Westland. The major primary industry is timber milling. Dairy and sheep farming, commercial fishing, white baiting and eel processing being the other major industries. Continue onto Greymouth Railway Station from where you catch the world famous Tranz Alpine train across the Southern Alps to Christchurch. Tranz Alpine Scenic train Greymouth to Christchurch Considered one of the world's great train journeys, the Tranz Alpine scenic train takes you from Greymouth to Christchurch. You'll travel across the South Island through the Arthur's Pass National Park from the west coast to the east. From the comfort of your carriage see lush beech forest, deep river valleys and the spectacular peaks of the Southern Alps. Descend to the windswept Canterbury Plains before arriving in the city of Christchurch.
Coastal Splendour - Self Drive (7 days-6 nights)
Day One Christchurch – DunedinArrive Christchurch and collect your vehicle and travel by road to Dunedin, which boasts some of the boosts some of the most beautiful architecture in New Zealand. Acc St Clair Hotel Dunedin or similarDay Two Dunedin and Otago PeninsulaThis morning you have the option of joining the Dunedin Rail Taieri Gorge train journey, rated one of the top train journeys in the world, or having the morning at leisure to explore Dunedin. Then this afternoon drive out onto the Otago Peninsula where aguided tour of the Yellow Eyed Penguin Reserve to see the world’s rarest penguin has been arranged.Day Three Dunedin – Te AnauToday depart Dunedin for Te Anau, you have the option today to explore the Catlins, remote bays and cove on the south eastern corner of the South Island, or travel through Central Otago to Te Anau. This evening you could explore the Te Anau Glowworm caves, should these be of interest. Acc Distinction Hotel Te Anau or similarDay Four Te Anau – Milford Sounds – QueesntownFrom Te Anau, gateway to the Fiordland National Park travel through the National Park to Milford Sound, travelling through the Homer Tunnel emerge into the Cleddau Valley. Join your Milford Sound Nature Cruise for an unforgettable experience, and explore the wonder of this majestic fiord before returning to Queenstown by road. Acc Millennium Queenstown or similarDay Five QueenstownA free day at leisure in Queenstown to either simply explore this most beautiful township nestled on the shores of Lake Wakatipu and surrounds by mountains which are snow-capped for much of the year or enjoy one of the many actives that are on offer. Optional extra's can be purchased separately.Day Six Queenstown – Haast Pass – Franz JosefTravel along the shores of Lake Wanaka and Hawea to the Haast Pass, gateway to World Heritage Westland National Park. Continue up the West Coast to Franz Josef Glaciers. The Franz Josef Glacier, 11km in length and more than 7,000 years old. This living ‘river of ice’ is a must see for any visitor to New Zealand. Acc Scenic Circle Franz Josef Hotel or similar.Day Seven Franz Josef – Greymouth – ChristchurchToday travel to Greymouth, the centre for thousands of diggers during the historic gold strikes of the 1860’s. Then journey over the Southern Alps, through Arthurs Pass, and on to Christchurch where your tour will conclude. There is the option today to leave your car in Greymouth and return to Christchurch by the TranzAlpine train. In Christchurch you will be transferred to your accommodation or the airport where your tour concludes.There are more options / add on's available and further details will be supplied following receipt of the booking