Coastal Splendour - Self Drive (7 days-6 nights)

Day One Christchurch – DunedinArrive Christchurch and collect your vehicle and travel by road to Dunedin, which boasts some of the boosts some of the most beautiful architecture in New Zealand. Acc St Clair Hotel Dunedin or similarDay Two Dunedin and Otago PeninsulaThis morning you have the option of joining the Dunedin Rail Taieri Gorge train journey, rated one of the top train journeys in the world, or having the morning at leisure to explore Dunedin. Then this afternoon drive out onto the Otago Peninsula where aguided tour of the Yellow Eyed Penguin Reserve to see the world’s rarest penguin has been arranged.Day Three Dunedin – Te AnauToday depart Dunedin for Te Anau, you have the option today to explore the Catlins, remote bays and cove on the south eastern corner of the South Island, or travel through Central Otago to Te Anau. This evening you could explore the Te Anau Glowworm caves, should these be of interest. Acc Distinction Hotel Te Anau or similarDay Four Te Anau – Milford Sounds – QueesntownFrom Te Anau, gateway to the Fiordland National Park travel through the National Park to Milford Sound, travelling through the Homer Tunnel emerge into the Cleddau Valley. Join your Milford Sound Nature Cruise for an unforgettable experience, and explore the wonder of this majestic fiord before returning to Queenstown by road. Acc Millennium Queenstown or similarDay Five QueenstownA free day at leisure in Queenstown to either simply explore this most beautiful township nestled on the shores of Lake Wakatipu and surrounds by mountains which are snow-capped for much of the year or enjoy one of the many actives that are on offer. Optional extra's can be purchased separately.Day Six Queenstown – Haast Pass – Franz JosefTravel along the shores of Lake Wanaka and Hawea to the Haast Pass, gateway to World Heritage Westland National Park. Continue up the West Coast to Franz Josef Glaciers. The Franz Josef Glacier, 11km in length and more than 7,000 years old. This living ‘river of ice’ is a must see for any visitor to New Zealand. Acc Scenic Circle Franz Josef Hotel or similar.Day Seven Franz Josef – Greymouth – ChristchurchToday travel to Greymouth, the centre for thousands of diggers during the historic gold strikes of the 1860’s. Then journey over the Southern Alps, through Arthurs Pass, and on to Christchurch where your tour will conclude. There is the option today to leave your car in Greymouth and return to Christchurch by the TranzAlpine train. In Christchurch you will be transferred to your accommodation or the airport where your tour concludes.There are more options / add on's available and further details will be supplied following receipt of the booking