Welcome to China
China. The name alone makes you want to get packing. It's going places, so jump aboard, go along for the ride and see where it's headed.
Breathtaking Antiquity
Its modern face is dazzling, but China is no one-trick pony. The world's oldest continuous civilisation isn't all smoked glass and brushed aluminium and while you won't be tripping over artefacts – three decades of round-the-clock development and rash town planning have taken their toll – rich seams of antiquity await. Serve it all up according to taste: collapsing sections of the Great Wall, temple-topped mountains, villages that time forgot, languorous water towns, sublime Buddhist grottoes and ancient desert forts. Pack a well-made pair of travelling shoes and remember the words of Laotzu: 'a journey of a thousand miles begins with a single step'.
Stupendous Scenery
Few countries do the Big Outdoors like the Middle Kingdom. China's landscapes span the range from alpha to omega: take your pick from the sublime sapphire lakes of Tibet or the impassive deserts of Inner Mongolia, island-hop in Hong Kong or bike between fairy-tale karst pinnacles around Yángshuò; swoon before the rice terraces of the south, take a selfie among the gorgeous yellow rapeseed of Wùyuán or hike the Great Wall as it meanders across mountain peaks; get lost in green forests of bamboo or, when your energy fails you, flake out on a distant beach and listen to the thud of falling coconuts.
Cuisine
The Chinese live to eat and with 1.4 billion food-loving people to feed, coupled with vast geographic and cultural variations in a huge land, expect your tastebuds to be tantalised, tested and treated. Wolf down Peking duck in Běijīng, melt over a Chóngqìng hotpot or grab a seasoned ròujiāmó (shredded pork in a bun) before climbing Huá Shān. Gobble down a steaming bowl of Lánzhōu noodles in a Silk Road street market, raise the temperature with some searing Húnán fare or flag down the dim sum trolley down south. Follow your nose in China and you won't want to stop travelling.
Diversity
China is vast. Off-the-scale massive. A riveting jumble of wildly differing dialects and climatic and topographical extremes, it's like several different countries rolled into one. Take your pick from the tossed-salad ethnic mix of the southwest, the yak-butter-illuminated temples of Xiàhé, a journey along the dusty Silk Road, spending the night at Everest Base Camp or getting into your glad rags for a night on the Shànghǎi tiles. You're spoilt for choice: whether you’re an urban traveller, hiker, cyclist, explorer, backpacker, irrepressible museum-goer or faddish foodie, China’s diversity is second to none.
Lantau Island: Giant Buddha at Po Lin, Tung Chung Cable Car
Your Lantau Island tour in Hong Kong begins with hotel pickup, followed by an express ferry ride across Hong Kong Harbour. When you reach Lantau Island with your guide, board a coach to beautiful Cheung Sha Beach – Hong Kong's longest beach. From here, head to the unique Tai O fishing village, where you’ll find local fishermen's homes built on stilts. Your scenic coach journey will take you up a winding mountain road to Ngong Ping Plateau, where the majestic Tian Tan Buddha sits near the Po Lin Monastery. Popularly known as the Big Buddha or Giant Buddha, the statue reaches more than 111 feet (34 meters) high, making it the world's largest seated, outdoor bronze Buddha. You'll have ample time to enjoy a guided Big Buddha tour, including the colorful Po Lin Monastery and its Giant Buddha Exhibition Hall. A short walk away is the Wisdom Path, where an ancient prayer is inscribed on a series of wooden columns set in a figure eight to signify infinity. Enjoy a traditional Buddhist vegetarian meal at the monastery, followed by an optional visit to the culturally themed Ngong Ping Village, which offers a range of regional street performances, shows and demonstrations, as well as multimedia attractions. Your tour of Lantau Island in Hong Kong concludes with a descent down the mountain aboard the Ngong Ping 360 sky rail cable car to the Ngong Ping Plateau – a 3-mile (5.7 km) distance away. This 25-minute journey across Tung Chung Bay offers breathtaking panoramic views of the South China Sea along with the awe-inspiring Giant Buddha nestled in the lush mountains landscape. From Tung Chung Village, return to Kowloon or Hong Kong Island by coach. Please note: This tour is NOT recommended for elderly or disabled passengers due to restricted access on and off the ferryboat and Ngong Ping cable car. (Cable car subject to operational and weather conditions)
Macau Day Trip from Hong Kong
After your driver picks you up from your hotel, head to the ferry terminal to board a catamaran or jetfoil. Enjoy the 60-minute ride and admire the landscapes of both Hong Kong and Macau.Upon arrival in Macau, a former Portuguese colony, begin your full-day sightseeing tour with a scenic drive along the Guia Circuit, where the Macau Grand Prix is held annually. Located along the Macau Peninsula, the street circuit is considered one of the world’s most challenging circuits, due to its elevation gain and tight corners.Stop at Kun Iam Temple – where Marco Polo studied Buddhism – and gaze at the statue of Kum Iam, the Goddess of Mercy. Listen to your guide's informative remarks as you admire the bronze figure, which stands 66 feet (20 meters) high in embroidered silk, flanked by eighteen Buddhas. Re-board your vehicle and proceed to Macau Tower, the 11th tallest tower in the world. Have your camera at the ready to capture this iconic Macau site, which reaches an astonishing height of 1,108 feet (338 meters)! Entry to the observation deck is optional (own expense).Your guide will take you to Macau's historical center to visit the UNESCO World Heritage Site of A-Ma Temple, a graceful sanctuary built in 1488 in honor of Matsu, the goddess of seafarers. As you explore the halls guarded by stone lions, admire classical Chinese architectural features and hear folktales about the goddess who blesses and protects fishermen. Afterward, enjoy an international buffet lunch in a restaurant expertly selected by your guide. Continue on to another World Heritage Site, the Ruins of St Paul, a 16th-century complex that originally included St Paul's College and the Cathedral of St Paul. Walk up the 66 steps to see the evocative remnants and imposing facade of this historical church, designed by Italians and built by Japanese Christian exiles. Admire the still-remarkable details, including intricate stone carvings and sculptures. Then, follow your guide on a short walk to the city center, designated another UNESCO World Heritage Site. Stroll along charming cobblestone streets, and pass quaint shops and local restaurants, in this pedestrian enclave.Before leaving Macau, try your luck at the gambling tables of the world-famous Macau Casino. In this premiere card room, you can join one of the daily poker tournaments or play blackjack, Spanish 21, mini baccarat and more! After your comprehensive tour of Macau, return to Hong Kong via the jetfoil or catamaran, followed by drop-off at your Hong Kong hotel.Click on "View Additional Info" for the hotel pickup list
Hong Kong Island Half-Day Tour
Start your half-day tour of Hong Kong Island with hotel pickup, and head to the famous fishing village of Aberdeen. Here you'll see Hong Kong's junk-dwelling floating community, still very much a part of Hong Kong life. You have the option to board a sampan (at an additional cost), for a close-up view of waterborne life. Next up is a short visit to a well-known jewelry factory, where craftsmen fashion meticulous works of art from gold and gems. Then pass picturesque Repulse Bay on the way to your next destination, the famous Stanley Market, where you can pick up bargains at just a fraction of the price in town. Your tour of Hong Kong Island includes a tram ride for panoramic views of Hong Kong Island, Kowloon and the surrounding islands. With an eight-minute funicular railway ride, take in the sweeping vista of Hong Kong’s skyscrapers before you’re taken back to your hotel.
Hong Kong Big Bus 24- or 48-Hour Hop-On Hop-Off Tour
Hop aboard the open-top, double-decker bus at any of the 20 stops around Hong Kong to begin your hop-on hop-off sightseeing tour. On board, enjoy informative audio commentary about the history of Hong Kong and gain insight into Cantonese culture and tradition.Based on the attractions you want to see, choose from three different routes: Hong Kong Island (Red Route), Kowloon (Blue Route) and Stanley (Green Route). Your ticket is valid for all three routes. With your provided map in hand, hop off the bus to explore by foot. Visit everything from traditional temples to historic colonial sites to contemporary shopping centers. Highlights include Lan Kwai Fong, Soho, Lascar Row, the Bird Market, Temple Street Market, the Hong Kong Space Museum, the Hong Kong Museum of History and the world-renowned Hong Kong Cultural Centre.With your included one-way ferry ticket, enjoy one of Hong Kong’s most classic experiences: riding the Star Ferry across Victoria Harbour. Ride from Tsim Sha Tsui in Kowloon to the Central Star Ferry Terminal on Hong Kong Island. This passenger ferry service has been linking Kowloon and Hong Kong Island since 1888. Carrying more than 70,000 passengers a day, the Star Ferry is one of the most popular things to do in Hong Kong!While in Aberdeen, enjoy a sampan ride around the harbor. Aboard a skiff propelled by two oars, have your camera ready as you weave past a floating village and around clusters of local fishing boats. A sampan ride is one of Hong Kong’s best cultural experiences.Your ticket also includes either a Peak Tram Sky Pass or admission to the Sky100 Hong Kong Observation Deck — your choice. Both offer superb views of Victoria Harbour and Hong Kong’s downtown skyscrapers. The Peak Tram is a funicular railway that runs from the Central district of Hong Kong Island to Victoria Peak; at the summit, you can dine, shop and enjoy scenic walks. Or, visit the Sky100 Hong Kong Observation Deck, a 360-degree indoor observation deck on the 100th floor of the International Commerce Centre, Hong Kong's tallest building.See the Itinerary below for a full list of stops on each route. Optional Upgrade: Big Bus Night Tour of KowloonA visit to Hong Kong would not be complete without experiencing the famous ‘Symphony of Lights’ illuminations and the neon spectacle of Nathan Road. This 1-hour panoramic night tour of Kowloon offers the best view of both. Ride through the bustling heart of Hong Kong and see Kowloon at its vibrant best: by night! If you’d like, you can finish your tour early and disembark at one of Kowloon’s bustling night markets to shop or sample local foods.
Hong Kong Private Arrival Transfer: Airport to Hotel
When making your booking, you will need to advise your flight details and your accommodation details. Please check whether your hotel is in Kowloon or Hong Kong to ensure you choose the correct transfer option at time of booking. Your airport transfer will be confirmed within 24 hours and you will be provided with a travel voucher to present to the driver in Hong Kong. Save the hassle and book your Hong Kong airport transfer now!Price is per person, based on 3 adults per car/vehicle.
Great Wall at Badaling and Ming Tombs Tour from Beijing
After pickup in the morning from your hotel, hop aboard a comfortable coach and head north out of bustling Beijing to two popular area attractions. The first stop on your full-day sightseeing tour is the Great Wall of China, the greatest symbol of ancient Chinese engineering and one of the world's most famous structures. The Badaling section is a prime, preserved example of this colossal monument, which became a strategic military location during the Warring States period (476-221 BC), when many incomplete parts of the wall were built. Here at the Badaling section, you have the opportunity to climb either the north or south face of the Great Wall, enjoying sweeping views of the surrounding landscape. As you stroll with your guide past watchtowers along the ancient fortification, learn why it was designated a UNESCO World Heritage site and see why it lives up to its reputation as one of the Eight Wonders of the World. From Badaling it's on to the sacred Ming Tombs, burial grounds to 13 of the 16 Ming emperors. Situated just outside the city, only three of the tombs are actually open for viewing. Discover the earliest and largest of the excavated burial sites, the Chang Ling Tomb, which dates back to 1413 and is divided into three separate, impressive courtyards. During your day trip, a Chinese-style lunch is included, along with a shopping opportunity at the renowned Longdi jade factory. Learn how this beautiful stone is carved and enjoy browsing for goods, as well as a chance of the tea tasting before returning to your hotel in Beijing city aboard the coach.