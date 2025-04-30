It’s easy to grasp the appeal of China, home of the Great Wall, world-class cuisine, epic nature and futuristic cityscapes. What’s less easy is getting connected when you go there. To grow its own native tech ecosystem and police the flow of information, China has pulled up the digital drawbridge. Thanks to the Great Firewall, China’s system of internet censorship and surveillance, many of the apps and websites you’d normally use while traveling are blocked. What’s more, China’s everything-apps like Alipay and WeChat are pretty much mandatory for paying for things, booking transport and staying in touch with locals.

No fortification is truly impregnable, as Sun Tzu teaches in The Art of War. Read on to discover the roaming, eSIM and wi-fi strategies you can use to get online with your phone in China and have the trip of a lifetime.

Will my phone work in China?

Yes, your phone will work in China. In fact, simply roaming using your domestic plan has a major advantage because it gives you uncensored access to all the apps and websites you’d normally use (and that are otherwise blocked to those on Chinese mobile networks). The obvious disadvantage, of course, is cost. Pay As You Go roaming rates by the likes of Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile are astronomical. It goes without saying that you’ll want to purchase international roaming packages like AT&T’s International Day Pass or Verizon’s TravelPass, both costing around US$12 per day. If you’re staying for an extended period, however, the costs will add up pretty quickly.

Advertisement

If your phone is unlocked, there are two other options: obtaining a local SIM card or loading up an international eSIM, such as Saily or Airalo.

Shanghai People's Square and Park. f11photo/Shutterstock

What mobile networks are available in China?

China has three major state-owned mobile networks:

China Mobile (中国移动, Zhōngguó Yídòng): The largest network in China with extensive coverage and tourist SIM options

China Unicom (中国联通, Zhōngguó Liántōng): Comprehensive coverage and offers SIM cards for short-term visitors.

China Telecom (中国电信, Zhōngguó Diànxìn): The second biggest network overall, but less relevant for international travelers.

China Mobile and China Unicom both offer prepaid SIM cards for short-term visitors. These come preloaded with a variety of data packages and duration periods, while offering speeds of 4G and 5G. Note that when using a Chinese SIM you will need to purchase and install a virtual private network (VPN) to access many apps and sites blocked in China, including almost everything Google or Meta related – Google Maps, Google search, Gmail, Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, and so on.

How can I get a local SIM card?

The best place to pick up a local SIM card is in the arrivals area of major international airports, including Beijing Capital, Beijing Daxing, Shanghai Hongqiao and Shanghai Pudong. You should find dedicated areas staffed by English-speaking China Unicom and China Mobile employees (either is fine), who will help you install and set up the SIM. Note that you will need your passport to register. These staff are usually super helpful and will even assist you in getting set up on Alipay by tethering it to your credit card so you can start making payments.

Despite needing a VPN to access many apps and websites, local SIM cards have one major plus point, which is that they come with a Chinese phone number. This is particularly useful because many Chinese apps (such as those for tourist tickets and bicycle hire) require a Chinese phone number for registration. Fortunately, the two most important apps, Alipay and WeChat, both permit use of an international phone number.

Giant Panda Breeding Research Base in Chengdu, China. Matyas Rehak/Shutterstock

Is eSIM available in China and how does it work?

China’s mobile networks only provide physical SIM cards for short-term visitors, and locally sold phones don’t have the ability to use eSIM. But provided you are using a phone not purchased in mainland China, you will be able to get connected with eSIM services.

Advertisement

eSIMs offer a few advantages to a physical SIM:

It can be bought anywhere, even before you leave home, so you have access as soon as you land.

There's no passport, fingerprint or address required.

You don't need to remove your current SIM.

You can use several carriers and phone numbers at once.

If you run out of data, it's easy to add more.

They're available on some smartphones, tablets and watches.

There are a range of eSIM providers out there, but Lonely Planet recommends Saily as our eSIM partner for China. As well as offering a wide variety of eSIM packages – from US$4.27 for 1GB for 7 days – Saily’s eSIMs come with enhanced security features such as the ability to change your virtual location, which works like a VPN and makes otherwise blocked apps and websites accessible. You can enable ad blockers and web protection in your eSIM settings and increase your privacy – especially useful in China. Use code LP5 to receive 5% off your Saily mobile data plan.

Where can I find reliable wi-fi in China?

China’s major international airports all provide free wi-fi inside the terminals. Registration by phone SMS is generally required (international numbers are OK). Failing that, go to an airport information desk, show your passport and staff will get you connected.

In major Chinese cities, the vast majority of cafés, mid-range restaurants, malls, hotels, major museums and tourist attractions offer free wi-fi, though in some places you will likely need a local Chinese phone number to complete registration and get online.

Note that when connecting to wi-fi in China you will need a VPN if you want to access blocked sites and apps like Google Maps, Gmail, Instagram, TikTok, X and most messaging apps including Messenger, Telegram and Signal. Apple device users are at a slight advantage, however, since iMessage, FaceTime, iCloud and Apple Maps all work in China without a VPN.

Great Wall of China near Beijing. Michael Linde/Shutterstock

How fast and reliable is the internet?

The Chinese internet is extremely fast and reliable with comprehensive 5G coverage, provided you’re accessing Chinese websites and apps. You’ll generally notice a marked drop in speed and reliability when using international sites and apps, especially if they require a VPN to access. Be aware that sometimes, even with a working VPN, you might struggle to get usable, reliable usage from certain apps. Patience and perseverance are key. Look at it this way – you’ll likely cut down on screen time as a result!

Are there any internet restrictions or censorship laws?

Yes – China has one of the most tightly controlled internet environments in the world. Known as the Great Firewall, this system of censorship blocks access to many foreign websites and platforms. Here are some important things to keep in mind:

Even using a VPN to access foreign websites is a legal gray area, especially for Chinese people.

When using native Chinese apps like WeChat or Alipay, it’s also important to remember that your messages, transactions and posts can be monitored.

Avoid discussing politically sensitive topics, criticizing the government or sharing content that could be considered inflammatory or controversial. Doing so could result in your account being suspended or locked – potentially a major hassle when traveling.

Chinese guardian lion in The Palace Museum, Forbidden City, Beijing. aphotostory/Shutterstock

Can I stay connected at major tourist sites?

Yes, major tourist attractions in Beijing, including the Forbidden City and the National Museum of China, have free public wi-fi. You’ll also find wi-fi at spots like the Terracotta Warriors in Xi’an, though more far-flung tourist sights and open-air attractions generally won’t have wi-fi access.

Will I encounter language barriers when getting connected?

You can expect language barriers if you have to deal with China Unicom or China Mobile for SIM issues, especially if you go into one of their city offices. Your best bet is to get everything set up and working either before leaving home (with an eSIM) or before leaving the airport (with a local SIM), where staff speak English and are used to dealing with foreigners and setting up overseas phones.

How much does it cost to stay connected in China?

China Mobile and China Unicom offer a variety of prepaid SIM card options for tourists, with pricing based on data, talk time, and validity.

Typically, prices start at ¥50–¥100 (approx. US$7–14) for a 7- to 15-day package with around 5GB to 10GB of data, and you can pay extra for additional data or extend the validity.

If you’re planning to use international eSIMs, providers such as Saily can be a budget-friendly option for staying connected, with pricing often based on data usage rather than unlimited plans. For example, 1GB for 7 days may cost about US$3–5, while 5GB for 30 days is around US$10–20.

Beihai Park, Beijing. sanyanwuji/Shutterstock

What local tech customs or etiquette should I be aware of?

In mainland China, it can seem like everyone is constantly on their phones, young and old. Phones are essential for almost every aspect of daily life, from texting and calls to managing finances and making purchases.

WeChat and Alipay are used for messaging, paying for goods and services, booking rides, ordering coffee at Starbucks, reserving tickets for museums and tourist spots, and so much more.

You’ll find mobile power bank stations in most cafes, restaurants and convenience stores. To use these you generally scan a QR code and pay a deposit and small fee via WeChat or Alipay.

China uses a standard voltage of 220V at 50Hz, with plug types Type A, Type C, and Type I being common, so bringing a universal adapter is a good idea.

How do I contact emergency services if needed?

In an emergency, use the following numbers: