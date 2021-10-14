Stretching from the steppes of Central Asia and Mongolia to the tropical jungles of Laos and Vietnam, China is a land of endless travel opportunities. After reopening to international travel in 2023 following the COVID-19 pandemic, China made several changes to its visa policies to encourage more visitors.

Here is everything you need to know about obtaining a tourist visa for China. Always check the latest regulations with the Chinese authorities before you travel, as policies may change.

Who needs a Chinese tourist visa?

The majority of foreign nationals require a tourist visa (also known as an "L visa") to enter and visit mainland China, though an increasing number of nationalities are granted visa-free entry. L visas can be obtained from Chinese embassies and consulates around the world, or through the Chinese Visa Application Service Center. To avoid the tedious bureaucracy when applying in person, many people obtain a visa via a tour operator or visa agent.

The Forbidden City in Beijing. zhangshuang/Getty Images

Can I travel visa-free to China?

As of September 2024, citizens from a handful of countries can travel visa-free to mainland China for tourism or business purposes. The following nationalities allow a 15-day visa-free entry: Malaysia, Switzerland, Ireland, Hungary, Austria, Belgium, Luxembourg, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain and Norway.

Who can get a transit visa?

Visitors from 53 countries – including the US, Canada, UK, the EU, Japan, New Zealand, Brazil and Argentina – can spend up to 144 hours (6 days) transiting in China without a visa if they arrive by air, ship or train at selected Chinese cities. The list of cities includes Beijing, Shanghai, Xi’an, Guilin, Chongqing, Chengdu, Xiamen, Wuhan, Kunming, and Qingdao, opening up some interesting quick trip opportunities.



To be eligible, travelers must hold a passport valid for at least 3 months after entry and proof of onward travel to a third country. These visas start from the time the traveler arrives at the Chinese border and receives an entry permit. Check with your nearest Chinese embassy or consulate for the current list of eligible nationalities, entry points and specific movement areas.

Hong Kong and Macau have visa-free entry for most nationalities. BerryJ / Shutterstock

What about Hong Kong and Macau?

Most nationalities do not require a tourist visa for stays of up to 90 days in either Hong Kong or Macau. To travel from there into China proper, a standard tourist visa is required. These are fairly easy to obtain via China Travel Service in Hong Kong.

Since May 2018, the Chinese resort island of Hainan has offered 30-day visa-free entry to citizens of 59 countries including the US, Canada, the EU, the UK, New Zealand, Malaysia and Singapore. You can’t leave Hainan island and travel to mainland China on this visa – if you want to roam deeper into China, you'll need a standard tourist visa.

How about Tibet?

To travel to Tibet by air, road or train, you'll need both a China tourist visa (L visa) and a Tibet Tourism Bureau (TTB) permit. To obtain this mandatory travel document you must book a guide for your entire trip and pre-arrange private transport for trips outside Lhasa. No direct applications are accepted, which effectively means that Tibet can only be visited on an organized tour.

How to apply for a Chinese tourist visa

Applying for a Chinese tourist visa in your home country is the most straightforward process. You'll need to fill out an application form, provide a proposed itinerary, flight ticket and proof of accommodation for your first night in China. If your country of residence is different than the country in which you're applying, the Chinese authorities may charge an extra processing fee for non-citizens.

Some embassies require extra documentation, such as an invitation letter from a person or a company in China, bank statements, and documents proving your employment record. And your passport needs to be valid for at least 6 months beyond the expiry date of your visa.

Coming face-to-face with the Le Shan Grand Buddha. Ungvari Attila / Shutterstock

How much does a China tourist visa cost?

The cost of a Chinese tourist visa varies depending on the type of visa, the length of stay, the number of entries allowed, and your nationality. Most tourists pay around US$35 for a single entry visa valid for 30 days from the day you enter China. UK citizens pay £130, US citizens pay US$140, Canadian citizens pay C$132, Australian citizens pay A$95 and French, German, Italian, Dutch and Spanish citizens pay €111.

Some nationalities are entitled to long-term multiple-entry visas that allow travelers to visit China for stints of 30 to 120 days throughout the duration of the visa. Note these are not residence permits and do not grant any right to live or work in China. Contact your local Chinese embassy or consulate for the latest fees for long-term visas.

How long is a Chinese visa valid for?

Regular China tourist visas are valid for 30 days and must be used within three (or six, if double-entry) months of their date of issue. Never overstay your visa: the fines are high and may result in being banned from visiting China. If you think you'll need to stay longer, start the process of applying for a visa extension well before your visa expires.

Cycling through iconic landscapes in Yangshuo, Guilin. GuoZhongHua / Shutterstock

Can I extend my Chinese visa?

Chinese visas can be extended once without too much difficulty at the Public Security Bureau (PSB) offices found in larger Chinese towns and cities, though an extension is not guaranteed. The process takes between 2 and 7 working days, the fee is ¥160 (or ¥760/469 for US/UK citizens). You can only extend your stay for as long as the duration of your original visa. You’ll need to provide your original passport, two photos and a receipt from your accommodation in the town where you are applying for your extension.

Because of the complicated permit system, extending your stay in Tibet is impossible, and Xinjiang, Beijing and Shanghai can also be tricky places to extend a standard tourist visa. A second extension is harder to get, and a third extension is extremely unlikely.