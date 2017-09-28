Welcome to Tibet
Tibet offers fabulous monasteries, breathtaking high-altitude treks, stunning views of the world’s highest mountains and one of the most likeable peoples you will ever meet.
A Higher Plain
For many people, the highlights of Tibet will be of a spiritual nature: magnificent monasteries, prayer halls of chanting monks, and remote cliffside retreats. Tibet’s pilgrims – from local grandmothers murmuring mantras in temples heavy with the aroma of juniper incense and yak butter to hard-core visitors walking or prostrating themselves around Mt Kailash – are an essential part of this appeal. Tibet has a level of devotion and faith that seems to belong to an earlier, almost medieval age. It's fascinating, inspiring and endlessly photogenic.
The Roof of the World
Tibet's other big draw is the elemental beauty of the highest plateau on earth. Geography here is on a humbling scale and every view is lit with spectacular mountain light. Your trip will take you past glittering turquoise lakes, across huge plains dotted with yaks and nomads’ tents, and over high passes draped with colourful prayer flags. Hike past the ruins of remote hermitages, stare open-mouthed at the north face of Everest or make an epic overland trip along some of the world’s wildest roads. The scope for adventure is limited only by your ability to get permits.
Politics & Permits
There’s no getting away from politics here. Whether you see Tibet as an oppressed, occupied nation or an underdeveloped province of China, the normal rules of Chinese travel simply don’t apply. Government travel restrictions require foreign travellers to pre-arrange a tour with a guide and transportation for their time in Tibet, making independent travel off-limits. On the plus side, new airports, boutique hotels and paved roads offer a level of comfort unheard of just a few years ago, so if the rigours of Tibet travel have deterred you in the past, now might be the time to reconsider.
The Tibetan People
Whatever your interests, your lasting memories of Tibet are likely to be of the bottle of Lhasa Beer you shared in a Lhasa teahouse, the yak-butter tea offered by a monk in a remote monastery or the picnic enjoyed with a herding family on the shores of a remote lake. Always ready with a smile, and with great tolerance and openness of heart despite decades of political turmoil and hardship, it is the people that truly make travelling in Tibet such a profound joy.
4-Day Private Lhasa Tour
Day 1 Lhasa Lhasa is the spiritual heart and capital city of Tibet. You will be picked up from the Lhasa airport and then transferred to your hotel. The rest of day is free to relax and acclimate to the high altitude. Day 2 Lhasa Your guide will pick you up at the hotel lobby at 9:00am and then take you to visit Tibet's holiest shrine of Jokhang Temple to see a solid gold enlightened Buddha. You'll feel the electric atmosphere and immerse yourself into Tibetan culture while wandering through the bustling Barkor Circuit. In the afternoon, you'll tour the architectural wonder of Potala Palace, towering 13 stories high and containing thousands of rooms. Drop off at the hotel at 5:00pm . Day 3 Lhasa You will be picked up at the hotel lobby at 9:00am and then brought to explore the former Dalai Lamas’ Summer Palace - Norbulingka Park and 15th century Drepung Monastery. Visit the impressive Sera to observe student monks debating with their masters. A leisurely walk around the Tibetan Quarter will follow. You will be dropped off at the hotel at 5:00pm Day 4 Depart Lhasa Private transfer to the airport.
3-Night Essential Lhasa Tour
Day 1: Arriving LhasaUpon your arrival, your guide or driver will greet and transfer you to the hotel of your own arrangement for better acclimatization (Fixed pick up from airport to hotel: 9:30 am; 1:30 pm; 4:30 pm, Pick up from train station: varied depending on customers' arrival time. If your arrival schedule differs, you will need to take an airline shuttle bus to Lhasa at RMB 30-35 per person). Relax for the rest of the day or stroll along the area at your leisure. Day 2: Visit Norbulinka-Summer Palace of Dalai Lama and Sera MonasteryNorbulingka which means ‘treasure garden’ in Tibetan language, is located in the west side of Lhasa, a short distance from the southwest of Potala Palace. It is marked as the world’s highest, largest and best-preserved ancient artificial historical and cultural garden. As part of the ‘Historic Ensemble of Potala Palace’, it is also recognized as a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The Sera Monastery (founded in 1419 by Jamchen Chojey of Sakya Yeshe, disciple of Tsongkhapa) is just located at the foot of Tatipu Hill,located 1.25 miles (2.01 km) north of Lhasa and about 5 km (3.1 mi) north of the Jokhang and it is about 6 km to the northeast direction of Potala Palace. It is famous for the Buddhism activities of” Monks Debate” which happens in afternoon from Monday to Saturday. Hotel booked by yourselfDay 3: Potala Palace and Jokhang Temple, Barkhor streets (one group meal will be served)Enjoy a full day of sightseeing in Lhasa on foot. Visit Potala Palace and Jokhang Temple as well as vital neighborhoods around them. Potala Palace was named after Mt. Potalaka, the mythical abode of the Bodhisattva Avalokitesvara and a winter palace of the Dalai Lama since the 7th century. This iconic landmark of Lhasa symbolizes Tibetan Buddhism and its central role in the traditional administration of Tibet. The palace is a complex comprising the White and Red Palaces with their ancillary buildings built on Red Mountain in the center of Lhasa Valley with an elevation of of 11,483ft (3,700 m). Next, you will visit Jokhang Temple located on Barkhor Square. Jokhang Temple is the most revered temple in Tibet. Highlight of the temple is a 85-foot (26 meter) tall image of Buddha along with many other important Buddhist statues and images brought to Tibet as part of the dowries by wives of King Songtsän Gampo who constructed Jokhang Temple around 642 A.D. At the end of the temple visit you will also have an opportunity to shop at nearby market, Barkhor Bazaar, which is a crowd gathering place in the ancient section of Lhasa. Hotel booked by yourselfDay 4: Departing LhasaReturn details See off to airport: 6:30 am; 8:30 am; 12:30 pm. To train station: depending on customers' departure time. Any questions, please contact local Tibet tour operator Tibet Ctrip Travel Service TCTS (www.tibetCtrip.com).
Tibet 8-Day Tour including Mount Everest Base Camp
Day 1: Arrival in LhasaThe airport shuttle bus leaves Lhasa Airport at 12:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. Overnight at Lhasa Gang-Gyan Hotel Tibet 4-star or similarDay 2: Lhasa (B)Pickup from hotel lobby at 8 a.m. Visit the Potala Palace, Barkhor Street, and Jokhang Temple. Overnight at Lhasa Gang-Gyan Hotel Tibet 4-star or similar Day 3: Lhasa (B)Drepung Monastery and Sera Monastery. Drepung is the largest Tibetan Buddhist monastery. Sera was famous for its debates.Overnight at Lhasa Gang-Gyan Hotel Tibet 4-star or similarDay 4: Lhasa – Gyantse – Shigatse (B)Coach from Lhasa to Shigatse via the old mountain route. You'll stop at the sacred Yamdrok Lake, pass the striking Karo-La Glacier 16,273 feet (4960 meters) above sea level, and visit the Pelkor Chode Monastery in Gyantse. You'll arrive in Shigatse, the spiritual home of the Panchen Lama. Overnight at Tashichota Hotel Shigatse 3 star or similar Day 5 - Shigatse to Tingri to Rongbuk Coach transfer westwards on the Friendship way to Tingri, and then to Rongphu Monastery Kent. It takes eight hours on the road. On the way to Rongbuk Kloster, you’ll come across four high mountains capped with snow: Mt. Everest, Makalu, Lhotse, Cho oyu peak.Overnight at Rongphu Monastery KentDay 6 - EBC to Rongbuk to Tingri to ShigatseSee the sunrise from Rongpuk. Then you will be transferred by coach to Everest Base Camp. You will admire the majestic Mt. Everest and take some fantastic pictures if weather permits. Transfer back to Shigatse.Overnight at Tashichota Hotel Shigatse 3-star or similar Day 7 - Shigatse to LhasaIn the morning, visit Tashilunpo Monastery, one of the oldest and largest Gelug sect monasteries in Tibet, Tashilunpo Monastery is also the traditional seat of successive Panchen Lama. Later today transfer back to Lhasa, and drive through the green farmland of Nyangchu Valley. Overnight at Lhasa Gang-Gyan Hotel Tibet 4-star or similarDay 8 - Depart from Lhasa Airport shuttle bus leaves at 7:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. from your hotel. Fixed Departure Dates in 2018Jan: 1, 10, 14, 18, 24, 31Feb: 4, 9, 15 Apr: 1, 4, 9, 11, 15, 18, 22, 25, 29May: 2, 5, 8, 13, 16, 19, 23, 27, 30Jun: 3, 6, 11, 13, 17, 20, 24, 26Jul: 1, 4, 8, 11, 15, 18, 22, 25, 29Aug: 1, 5, 8, 12, 15, 19, 22, 26, 29Sep: 2, 5, 8, 10, 12, 16, 19, 22, 26, 28, 30Oct: 3, 7, 10, 14, 17, 21, 24, 28, 30Nov: 6, 9, 13, 16, 20, 23, 27Dec: 4, 7, 11, 14, 18, 21, 25, 28
Private 3-Day Scenic Nepal Trek from Kathmandu
Day 01: Drive to Nagarkot Hill station and explore nearby villages with sunset viewIn the morning, you will meet your escort trek guide at hotel lobby. You will drive to Nagarkot hill station located 38 kms east to Kathmandu valley. The drive will take approximately 1.5 hours along a winding mountainous road. Upon reaching the Nagarkot hotel, your guide will assist you with check-in. After sometime, your guide will take you to a nearby area for short hike to explore local villages. You will also enjoy the sunset view over Central Himalayan Ranges from nearest view point. You will walk for 3-4 hours depending upon your pace. You will return to the hotel for your overnight stay. Overnight: Bhangeri Durbar Resort or similar (Standard Hotel)Day 02: Hike to Nala village and drive to Dhulikhel (B,L)Early in the morning, you will enjoy a magnificent sunrise from your hotel. Nagarkot offers the broadest view of the mountain ranges 8 Himalayan ranges among 13 ranges of Nepal. This includes Annapurna range, Manaslu range, Langtang, Ganesh Himal, Jugal Himal range, Rolwaling, Everest range and Number range with view of Kathmandu valley floor and Shivapuri National Park. Breakfast will be served at the hotel this morning. After breakfast, you will start your trek escorted by your guide who will meet you at hotel. A packed picnic lunch will be arranged by your hotel. Your trekking trail is mostly downhill inside the forest and green belt where you will pass ancient settlements on the middle hill region. Explore the lifestyle, villages and traditional culture of the local people especially dotted with Newars, Tamang, Bhramin and Chettri along the route. Upon arrival at Nala village, visit Nala Karunamaya, a popular Buddhist site and Nala Bhagawati temple (Kali temple). The total walking hours today will be 6 hours. Meet your vehicle at Nala and drive to Dhulikhel. If you wish to walk further, then you can trek another 1.5 hours to Dhulikhel. Overnight: Dhulikhel Lodge Resort or similar (Standard Hotel) Day 03: Explore Dhulikhel and drive back Kathmandu (B)After breakfast at the hotel, you will explore ancient Dhulikhel town located on hill ridge. Your guide will take you to old market area covering major attractions such as temples and traditional houses. Dhulikhel is located on the trade route of Nepal and Tibet also known as the “Silk Road” which links China with Tibet to Nepal, India and other South Asian countries. After visiting, you will check-out from your hotel and drive back to Kathmandu. You will get transferred to your hotel located at Thamel area or Kathmandu Airport. The driving time will be around 1.5 hours.
Day Tour to Visit Top 3 Highlights of Potala Jokhang and Barkhor Including Tibet Permits
Meet your Tibetan guide at 8:00 am at the lobby of House of Shambhala or 8:20 am at The Ganggyan Hotel Lhasa Tibet on time. You'd better be at least 15 minutes earlier at these two points to wait for your Tibetan tour guide. And please take your passports with tour booking codes. And please dress conservatively.Today the three main attractions to visit are Potala Palace, Jokhang Temple and Barkhor street. The Potala Palace was inscribed to the UNESCO World Heritage List in 1994. It has been capturing travelers’ imaginations as it takes them on an adventure through Tibetan history. With its highest point at about 300 meters (around 1000 feet) above the valley floor its gargantuan size often surprises travelers: this building houses over 1,000 rooms, 10,000 shrines, and around 200,000 statues.Potala Palace was the residence of former Dalai Lamas all the way back to the 5th. Over hundreds of years Potala’s interior has been ornately decorated: vibrantly colored and incredibly detailed paintings cover the walls and shelves of prayers books tower overhead. Travelers can see gold covered statues, shrines of unimaginable beauty, and even look upon the resting places of past Dalai Lamas. Incense fills the air and the glow of yak butter candles illuminates cultural treasures, creating a dream like atmosphere. Another UNESCO-listed attraction you are going to visit is Jokhang Temple, reportedly also founded by Songtsen Gampo, and one of the world's great monuments to Buddhism. A visit to Lhasa without visiting Jokhang Temple is not complete. So Jokhang Temple is by no means one of most important attractions in capital city of Lhasa, Tibet. Included on UNESCO's World Heritage list in 2000 as part of the Potala Palace, the Jokhang Temple is in the heart of Lhasa downtown. With an area of 25,100 square meters (about six acres), it is the ultimate pilgrimage destination for Tibetan Pilgrims.Highlights include a statue of the young Gautama Buddha, aged around 12, that's probably the most venerated object in Tibetan Buddhism.From Jokhang, stroll to Barkhor Street, which runs around the temple. Join pilgrims and locals in circling the shrine, a practice known as kora, or shop for traditional Tibetan handicrafts, souvenirs or snacks. It takes about 3.5 hours for the Potala Palace walking tour, 1.5 hours for Barkhor while 2 hours for the Jokhang Temple. Lunch is at your own expense, but your Tibetan tour guide will be happy to provide you recommendations restaurants. Regarding to which attraction to visit first, it depends on the Potala Palace ticket schedule which can only be reconfirmed to you by local supplier half day in advance according to the local policy.
4-Days Top Tibet Tour with Everest BC and Travel Permits
Day 1: Lhasa - Yamdrok-Karola Glacier-Gyantse-Shigatse (354 km, 12 hours) Today we will start the driving in the west direction to reach the 2nd largest city in Tibet, the Shigatse city. First we will drive along the wind mountain road to cross the Kampa-la pass (4797m) and then to Karo-la Pass (5050m), where Mt. Noijin Kangsang (7026m) Glacier lies beside the main road. In the middle, we will enjoy the unreal turquoise waters of the holy lake Yamdrok-Tso. Then we will continue to drive to Gyantse town, where we will visit the best Tibetan art paintings in Kumbum Stupa inside the Pelkor Chode Monastery. Also we admire the majestic Gyantse Dzong Cassle overlooking the valley. The one and half hour journey to northwest of Gyantse takes us to Shigatse city finally before dinner. Overnight: Gesar Hotel or similar if late booking Day 2: (B) Shigatse - Mt. Everest Base Camp (211 mi/340 km, 9-11 hours) Today we will head to Everest Base Camp. First, we will reach Shegar and visit Rongphu Monastery. It is a Nyingmapa monastery and from there you can see Mt. Everest like a pyramid. After that, we will drive to the campsite. And we may trek 4 km around one and half hours to Everest Base Camp. Alternatively you can take a local bus to get there (the bus fee RMB 25 per person is to be paid to the bus directly if you prefer to take bus). If weather permitting, the glorious sunset of Mt.Everest will be the highlight of the day. Overnight: Nomad Tents house or Rongbuk Monastery guest house (depends on the season and availability) Day 3: Everest Base Camp - Shigatse (211 mi/340 km, 8-10 hours) Wake up early to be ready for the Everest peak sunrise view! After breakfast on your own, we can trek or take the local bus to Everest B.C to have closer view to Mt. Everest peak, This may takes 2-3 hours for the whole sightseeing. And then around 10:30 am, we will leave the campsite to Shigatse. The actual time arrangement will be reconfirmed with tour guide and driver per the weather situation in the season. Overnight: Gesar Hotel or Shigatse Manasarovar Hotel or similar category hotel if late booking (twin share room basis) Day 4: (B) Shigatse - Lhasa (272 km, 7-9 hours) We will visit Tashilhunpo Monastery, built in the 15th century by the first Dalai Lama, while the seat of Panchen Lama nowadays. We recommend to do Kora around Tashilhunpo. Also you can walk in the local Tibetan traditional market. After we finish the trip, we will drive back to Lhasa.Overnight: hotel by yourselfShould you have any questions,please feel free to contact local Tibet tour operator www.tibetCtrip.com (www.explorechinatibet.com).