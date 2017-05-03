Sunken City Kekova, Demre, and Myra Day Tour from Antalya

Your tour sets out in the early morning with hotel pick-up. Your first stop will be for breakfast at a restaurant with a panoramic view of Kumluca. From here the road to Kekova Harbor — coined the Turquoise Coast — is picturesque, as it is bordered on one side by the Mediterranean Sea and on the other side by small towns set against the Taurus Mountains of southern Turkey. On arrival in Kekova, embark on a 1-hour boat trip to discover the ruins of the sunken city. The glass-bottom boat sails slowly so you can clearly see the remains of many buildings under the sea, some with stairs descending under the water. Your guide will explain the history of this ancient Lycian city so that you can imagine how it once looked. On Kekova Island search for remaining walls and doors of the monumental foundations, one of them considered to be a Byzantine church. Plenty of Lycian sarcophagi can be seen either on the island or in the sea. Don't miss the opportunity to swim in the clear waters during a break. After the cruise, you're driven to the ancient city of Myra, famous for its rock-cut tombs and large amphitheater. You will have enough time to discover many aspects with your guide, including the Lycian necropolis. Your final visit is to the Church of St. Nicholas in Demre. Each year thousands of people from all around the world come here to see, touch, and pray at the marble sarcophagus considered to be the original tomb of St. Nicholas. The church was restored some years ago and now serves as a museum. Admire its interior covered by relatively well-preserved frescos. Near the church stands a local restaurant where you're served an included buffet lunch before the drive back to Antalya for hotel drop-off.