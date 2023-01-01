İztuzu Beach

An excellent swimming beach, İztuzu (Turtle) Beach is one of the Mediterranean nesting sites of the loggerhead turtle, and special rules to protect it are enforced. Although the beach is open to the public during the day, night-time visits (8pm to 8am) are prohibited from May to September. A line of wooden stakes on the beach indicates the nest sites, and visitors are asked to keep behind them to avoid disturbing the nests.

This 4.5km-long strip of sand is 10km south of Dalyan's centre and is accessible via the Dalyan River and road. Most people arrive by boat but minibuses (₺11 return; 25 minutes) run between the beach and Cumhuriyet Meydanı in Dalyan every half-hour in season (four services daily in winter).